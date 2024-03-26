Kanekt 365 Revolutionizes QSR Industry with Exclusive Human and AI Call Center Services
Kanekt 365 is committed to revolutionizing the QSR industry by offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction”LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanekt 365, a leader in order-taking for the quick-serve industry (QSR), announces its new integration with ItsaCheckmate. Kanekt 365 has been providing call center services specifically for QSR establishments since 2017. This recent integration with ItsaCheckmate opens up their services to many more restaurants. Together, the Kanekt 365 and ItsaCheckmate integration allows seamless automation with most point-of-sale (POS) systems, offering unparalleled efficiency and support to businesses.
Traditionally, QSR establishments have faced challenges managing high call volumes and maintaining customer satisfaction. With Kanekt 365's innovative approaches, these challenges are addressed comprehensively through a blend of human and AI-driven call center services.
"Kanekt 365 is committed to revolutionizing the QSR industry by offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction," said Jeff Morin, CEO of Kanekt 365.
The platform offers a hybrid option of human and AI call center services designed to meet the unique needs of QSRs. Now adding ItsaCheckmate integration enables any restaurant already working with ItsaCheckmate to partner with Kanekt 365 as well. Restaurants receive the expertise of both companies.
One of the key features of Kanekt 365's call center services is its direct integration with leading POS systems. While the company has previously integrated with numerous POS providers, the recent partnership with ItsaCheckmate has significantly expanded its reach. ItsaCheckmate boasts integration with over 65 POS providers, including Par, Revel, Clover, HungerRush, and Toast.
This integration with ItsaCheckmate allows Kanekt 365 to offer services to more QSR establishments faster than ever before. When restaurants sign up with a call center, integrating with individual POS systems can take weeks. The partnership between Kanekt 365 and ItsaCheckmate enables stores to sign up quickly and begin seeing immediate benefits.
Kanekt 365's exclusive combination of human and AI call center services provides QSR establishments with a range of benefits, including:
- Efficient call management and support
- Enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty
- Streamlined operations and increased productivity
- Seamless integration with leading POS systems
With this new offering, Kanekt 365 reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change for restaurants and empowering businesses to succeed in today's quick-paced QSR industry.
About Kanekt 365: Kanekt 365 is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry. With a focus on efficiency, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, Kanekt 365 offers services tailored specifically for QSR establishments, including call center solutions, POS system integration, and more.
