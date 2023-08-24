Ezra Ai Plans to Secure $7.6M to Advance its AI-Powered Call Center Solution
Ezra Ai seeks investors for their enterprise level call center technology in the QSR industry.
This investment will enable us to take our advances to the next level, driving our mission of transforming call center operations through AI-driven technology.”LACONIA, NH, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezra Ai, a QSR visionary in AI-powered call center technology, has announced its plan to secure $7.6 million in venture capital funding. The company aims to leverage this investment to accelerate the development and implementation of its cutting-edge solution for the call center industry.
— Jeffrey Morin, CEO & Founder of Ezra AI
With a current valuation of $39.3M, Ezra Ai is seeking 20% in funding.
Ezra Ai has gained significant recognition for its revolutionary point-of-sale (POS) interface empowered by state-of-the-art AI technology. The company collaborates with call centers, point-of-sale providers, delivery ordering platforms, telephony firms, middleware companies, and drive-thru software providers to optimize operations and unlock many benefits.
Ezra Ai is not just a conversational AI platform; it's a comprehensive AI call center POS interface that can seamlessly manage orders from a wide array of voice and digital channels. This includes both traditional and modern ordering methods such as phone calls, text messages, interactions on social media, website chat, interactions with voice assistants like Google, Siri, and Alexa, as well as orders from platforms like WhatsApp and even through drive-through services.
With its sights set on the future, Ezra Ai intends to utilize the raised funds to enhance its AI algorithms further, expand its reach to new markets, and continually improve the customer experience. The company's AI-powered solutions are revolutionizing call centers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and enhancing customer service quality.
"We are excited to embark on this journey to secure $7.6 million in venture capital funding," said Jeff Morin, Founder and CEO of Ezra Ai.
Ezra Ai's commitment to excellence and innovation has garnered attention from industry leaders and investors alike. The company's comprehensive suite of services, delivered through a reliable Software as a Service (SaaS) model, positions it as a key player in shaping the future of call center technology.
The venture capital funding will fuel Ezra Ai's expansion efforts, allowing the company to offer groundbreaking solutions to a wider range of clients across different industries. By providing clients with improved efficiency, seamless processes, and increased profitability, Ezra Ai seeks to redefine the standards of call center operations.
Investors interested in joining Ezra Ai's mission to transform the call center landscape are encouraged to connect with the company's leadership team. With a history of innovation and a dedication to pushing limits, Ezra Ai is set to make significant improvements in the QSR industry and beyond.
About Ezra Ai:
Ezra Ai is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for call centers, specializing in innovative point-of-sale (POS) interfaces and cutting-edge technology. The company partners with industry leaders to revolutionize call center operations, offering enhanced efficiency, improved customer service, and increased profitability through AI-driven solutions. With a focus on excellence and innovation, Ezra Ai is at the forefront of shaping the future of the call center industry.
