Kanekt 365 Reduces Order-Taking Complications for the QSR industry
Order taking is one of the most important tasks for a QSR. New innovation can make it much easier.
As businesses face mounting challenges in managing order-taking processes, Kanekt 365 is proud to offer a solution that revolutionizes the way QSRs handle their customer orders,”LACONIA, NH, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanekt 365: Say Goodbye to Order-Taking Woes
— Jeff Morin, President of Kanekt 365
Your Go-To Call Center for Professional Solutions
Kanekt 365 is excited to share their cost savings solution for Quick Serve Restaurants that struggle with order-taking woes. Restaurants struggle for various reasons: maybe they don't have enough staff, maybe Friday or Saturday nights, they are too busy to answer the phone, or perhaps their phone systems are not robust enough to take the calls.
Regardless of the struggle, Kanekt 365 can help. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Kanekt 365 is poised to become any QSR's go-to call center for professional solutions, providing seamless order-taking services and transforming how you handle customer orders.
QSR says it right in the name "Quick." Customers want a fast and easy way to order their meals, so managing incoming orders efficiently is crucial for restaurants of all sizes. However, many businesses face challenges when handling order-taking processes, resulting in dissatisfied customers and lost revenue opportunities. Recognizing the need for a reliable and scalable solution, Kanekt 365 has developed an innovative approach that tackles these pain points head-on.
They have a team of highly trained professionals, state-of-the-art technology, and a proven track record of delivering exceptional customer service to many franchises. Kanekt 365 ensures that the order-taking process is seamless and hassle-free. Their comprehensive customer service approach ensures that calls are answered immediately, upsells additional items on every order, and directly transfers the order to the restaurant's POS. It's that fast and efficient.
Key features and benefits of partnering with Kanekt 365 include:
1. Cutting-Edge Technology: Founded by people in the tech industry, Kanekt uses the latest advancements in call center technology. This ensures optimal efficiency and accuracy in the entire process. Their robust systems integrate with your existing infrastructure, minimizing disruptions and streamlining operations.
2. Redundancy: Kanekt 365 uses multiple call centers to ensure there is never downtime. If there is a power outage or a natural disaster, another call center can immediately step in to take those calls. Kanekt 365 understands that customer orders are the lifeblood of a QSR, so they ensure that every call is answered.
3. Customized Solutions: Each business is unique, and Kanekt 365 tailors its order-taking services to meet each restaurant's specific requirements. Their team works closely with you to understand your brand, products, and processes, allowing for a personalized approach that aligns seamlessly with the business goals.
4. Enhanced Customer Experience: By entrusting order taking to Kanekt 365, restaurants empower their customers with a positive experience. Friendly and professional agents provide prompt assistance, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty,
"Our dedication to excellence, combined with our state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled teams, ensure that our clients can focus on their core operations while we provide superb customer service." says Jeff Morin, President
Whether you are a franchisee looking to scale or an established franchisor seeking to optimize the order-taking process, Kanekt 365 is ready to be your trusted call center partner. Say goodbye to order-taking woes and hello to a more efficient, customer-centric approach with Kanekt 365.
For more information about Kanekt 365 and their professional order-taking solutions, please visit www.kanekt365.com or contact their sales team at info@kanekt365.com.
About Kanekt 365:
Kanekt 365 is a leading provider of call center services, specializing in order-taking solutions for businesses across various industries. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to excellence, Kanekt 365 offers customized and scalable services to help restaurants efficiently manage their order-taking processes. Their team of highly trained professionals and cutting-edge technology ensure seamless operations and enhanced customer experiences.
Jeffrey Morin
Kanekt 365
+1 833-346-3446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube