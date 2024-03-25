Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,550 in the last 365 days.

“Commute them all, revisited”

There were recent competing Daily Journal pieces about whether Governor Gavin Newsom should commute all California death sentences and whether the Supreme Court should approve the commutations for those condemned prisoners who have been convicted of multiple felonies.

You just read:

“Commute them all, revisited”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more