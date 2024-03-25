DBEDT E-newsletter – March 2024





Finally, congratulations to Maui Hotel and Lodging Association’s Lisa Paulson who was recognized for her leadership following the wildfires by USA TODAY. Aloha kākou,March has brought us to a critical juncture in the legislative session. We’ve made significant efforts to expand affordable housing, enhance agricultural growth, advance clean energy solutions, support small businesses, and cultivate a skilled workforce for emerging sectors. We continue to develop and strengthen cradle-to-career pathways by meeting with key stakeholders to ensure that we address the gaps in workforce development, infrastructure, and policies, with the goal of creating internships, training opportunities, and other programs accessible to students and their families that weren’t available before. Each of these initiatives is designed to foster economic development and environmental stewardship and enhance the quality of life for our residents.DBEDT’s core divisions and attached agencies have also continued to engage in a variety of impactful activities and events. This included hosting the Hawaiʻi-Philippines Sister Province Symposium, a collaborative effort with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi, which drew attention to strengthening international ties and exploring mutual benefits in trade, sustainability, and cultural exchanges. The Office of Planning & Sustainable Development launched the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) Infrastructure Finance Strategy, aiming to introduce innovative solutions for financing infrastructure to support affordable housing developments, and the Hawai‘i State Energy Office’s Hawaiʻi Green Business Program is accepting applications to spotlight the state’s eco-conscious companies and organizations.Finally, congratulations to Maui Hotel and Lodging Association’s Lisa Paulson who was recognized for her leadership following the wildfires by USA TODAY. Me ke aloha,



James Kunane Tokioka

DBEDT Director As we have passed the halfway point of the current legislative session, we would like to provide a highlight of some of the Department’s priorities: Expand Affordable Housing

HB1760 HD1 (Relating to State Finances) – Allows HHFDC or a county to establish a bond recycling program authorized by federal law and secure a line of credit or other instrument of indebtedness for the bond recycling program. Provide Opportunities for Agricultural Growth and Development

HB1815 HD1 SD1 (Relating to the Agribusiness Development Corporation) – Includes agritourism in the definition of “enterprise” to authorize the Agribusiness Development Corporation to financially support businesses engaged in agritourism. Advance Hawai‘i’s Resilient Clean Energy Economy

HB1972 HD1 SD1 (Relating to Electric Vehicle Batteries) – Establishes a working group with the Hawai‘i State Energy Office to make recommendations for the reuse and recycling of electric vehicle batteries. Advocate for Hawai‘i’s Entrepreneurs

HB2354 HD1 SD1 (Relating to the Small Business Regulatory Review Board) – Clarifies that the Small Business Regulatory Review Board has the authority to review legislation affecting small businesses in response to requests from small business owners.



Support Small Businesses

HB2356 HD2 SD1 (Relating to the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation) – Changes the cap for awards to assist businesses applying for the Small Business Innovation Research Grant Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Program. Enhance Digital Equity

HB2359 HD2 SD1 (Relating to the Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office) – Establishes the Digital Equity Grant Program to award grants to applicants to deploy digital equity projects to covered populations in the State.



Develop Aerospace and Aeronautics Industries

SB2081 SD2 HD1 (Relating to Economic Development) – Establishes the Aerospace and Aeronautics Development Program with the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. (Companion: HB1959 HD1 SD1) Cultivate the Workforce for Targeted and Emerging Industries

SB2291 SD2 HD2 (Relating to Advisory Boards) – Establishes advisory boards focused on workforce development for the Agribusiness Development Corporation, Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation, and Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority. Promote Food Resiliency and Hawai‘i’s Export Marketing

SB2500 SD2 HD1 (Relating to Value-Added Products) – Establishes a food and product innovation network within the Agribusiness Development Corporation and makes an appropriation for food and product innovation facilities on the islands of Moloka‘i, O‘ahu, Hawai‘i, Kaua‘i, and Maui and staff. Strengthen Film, Television, and Media Industries

SB3265 SD2 HD1 (Relating to Film Industry Development) – Establishes the Hawai‘i Film Advisory Council; amends the motion picture, digital media, and film production income tax credit; and establishes and appropriates funds for a film industry development liaison. Get involved! To learn more about submitting testimony and accessing hearing information, please visit the Hawai‘i State Legislature’s website. HONOLULU Magazine recently published a story, “Jobs of the Future,” that highlights the important work of some of DBEDT’s own – Danielle Bass of the Office of Planning & Sustainable Development and Georja Skinner and Dr. Eugene Tian of DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division and Research & Economic Analysis Division. Check out the March 2024 issue for more about work focused on climate resiliency and sustainability, Hawai‘i becoming a creative hub of the Pacific, and which emerging industries will help to diversify Hawai‘i’s economy.

Hawai'i - Philippines Sister Province Symposium DBEDT partnered with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi (FCCH) to present the Hawaiʻi-Philippines Sister Province Symposium on March 13, 2024. More than 150 attendees heard from over a dozen speakers on how to strengthen and maximize opportunities provided by the sister relationships between Hawaiʻi and the Philippines. Panelists included leaders from the government, community, educational, cultural, and business sectors who discussed topics on workforce development, import-export opportunities, sustainability, energy and infrastructure, and tourism.



The event culminated with a keynote address delivered by the Honorable Matthew Marcos Manotoc, Governor of the Ilocos Norte Province, who was also the guest of honor at a reception at Washington Place on March 11, 2024.

DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division (BDSD) recently participated in FOODEX Japan 2024, considered the largest international food and beverage trade show in Asia. The exhibition was held from March 5 – 8, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan, and over 40 Hawaiʻi brands and exhibitors were represented. The show provided Hawaiʻi companies with an opportunity to showcase their products to a diverse range of global buyers.



BDSD collaborated with the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) in organizing the Hawaiʻi Pavilion at FOODEX. Due to the high demand from Hawaiʻi companies to participate, BDSD expanded the Hawaiʻi Pavilion to 12 booths, compared to 10 booths during the 2023 show.



This year, BDSD also partnered with the Maui Food Technology Center (MFTC) to showcase Made in Maui products at the show.



BDSD plans to expand this show in 2025, as there is an increasing demand for it. Please stay connected with us for updates.

National Recognition for Maui’s Lisa Paulson Maui Hotel and Lodging Association’s Lisa Paulson displayed heroic action and exceptional leadership during the wildfires, earning her recognition as one of USA TODAY's Women of the Year. With her deep-rooted experience as a Maui resident and extensive background in disaster training, she coordinated the evacuation of approximately 12,000 tourists from the island when the deadliest wildfire in over a century tore through Lahaina. Despite formidable challenges such as power and communication outages, Lisa's swift and strategic response and collaboration with county officials and tour bus operators were critical in caring for the local community. Her efforts left an indelible mark on Maui, reflecting the vital role of strong leadership and community solidarity in times of crisis. Lisa’s story reflects the vital role of strong leadership and community solidarity in times of crisis. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on Maui and are a testament to the power of collective action in disaster management and recovery. Join us in applauding Lisa, who continues to lead recovery initiatives for Maui's community and tourism industry.

Infrastructure Unlocks Housing - Financing Toolkit The TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) Council received the final presentation from the TOD Infrastructure Finance and Delivery Strategy Project consultant team at its January meeting. The study aimed to develop alternative ways of financing infrastructure to build affordable housing in TOD areas. The consultant team suggested using value capture tools and establishing a dedicated statewide infrastructure fund. The presentation slides are now available on the TOD Council website. The consultant team also created a “ Hawai‘i Needs Infrastructure for Housing Handout ” to communicate the key findings to decision-makers, stakeholders, and the public. The handout also includes specific State and County-level actions that could facilitate infrastructure investment to help address the State’s affordable housing crisis. To implement key parts of the Strategy, the Green Administration and the State Legislature introduced bills proposing a constitutional amendment to clarify the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF). They also proposed increasing the Conveyance Tax on most properties valued at over $6,000,000 to provide additional funding for infrastructure for housing development. Go Green and Get Recognized with Hawai‘i’s Green Business Program Calling all Hawaiʻi eco-conscious businesses! The Hawai‘i Green Business Program (HGBP), administered by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, is here to celebrate sustainability efforts and help companies shine in the community. Designed for businesses of all types, including hospitality, retail, food service, and more, the HGBP offers a comprehensive checklist to guide them to more efficient and eco-friendly operations. To participate, companies should submit the completed checklist by March 29, 2024, to showcase their commitment to green practices. Contact the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office for a possible extension if more time is required. Following the submission, a site visit will confirm achievements, leading to recognition at the exclusive annual HGBP Recognition Ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. This recognition allows companies to display the HGBP logo at their establishment or online, bolstering their public image and dedication to a sustainable Hawai‘i. To apply or for more information, visit the HGBP website. For any inquiries, email dbedt.hgbp@hawaii.gov. Take a step towards a greener business model and join the leaders of sustainability in Hawai'i today! Hawai‘i Tourism Governance: HTA Needs Your Input! The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), in collaboration with Better Destinations, is spearheading an initiative to refine the governance of Hawai‘i's tourism industry. This effort aims to bolster the sector's role as a key economic driver and promote sustainable community benefits. An online survey at hawaiitourismgovernance.com has been launched to collect views from across the state. The initiative seeks to develop a sustainable, regenerative tourism model that incorporates local and global insights for effective long-term guidance. The project, set for completion in May, seeks to evaluate the necessity of a new governance system, identify reform areas, and propose strategic adjustments. Engagement with various sector representatives is already underway, and a situation analysis will be released in April, offering preliminary findings and shaping the study's direction. HTA encourages statewide participation in this critical dialogue to craft a governance structure tailored to Hawai‘i's unique needs, fostering a sustainable future for its tourism industry. For more information and to share your input, visit hawaiitourismgovernance.com .

For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to newsletters and upcoming events from DBEDT’s attached agencies and related programs:

