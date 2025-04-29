DBEDT E-newsletter – April 2025

Aloha kākou, Our April newsletter highlights the strength of Hawai‘i’s communities to lead with purpose, resilience, and innovation. In collaboration with the County of Maui, we’re proud to share the Maui Economic Recovery Commission Report—a community-driven roadmap with clear pathways for recovery and revitalization. From a major federal investment in the Lahaina R-1 project to support for initiatives like Imua Maui Community Healing, the work is already underway. We’re also seeing impact statewide. Through our CBED grant program, Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs showcased their businesses at the Merrie Monarch Market, blending cultural preservation with economic opportunity. And at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, a new $1.67 million investment in microgrid technology strengthens our renewable energy capabilities and emergency preparedness. These efforts align with our broader vision—advancing clean energy, supporting local businesses, and building a resilient workforce. Whether through the launch of HSEO’s new Consumer Resources page, participation in the National Building Performance Standards Coalition, or workforce initiatives like ClimbHI's LEI Program and Operation Hire Hawai‘i, we remain committed to empowering our communities. Mahalo for continuing to support this important work as we shape a stronger, more sustainable future for all. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Collaborative Report Outlines Community-Led Recovery Plan for Maui DBEDT and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development have released the Maui Economic Recovery Commission (ERC) Report: A Community-Led Pathway Toward Maui’s Economic Recovery and Future. The report identifies six recovery pathways and 11 priority projects that have been integrated into the County’s Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan through collaboration with community, government, and private sector partners. Key projects are already making progress, including a $15.6 million federal grant for the Lahaina R-1 project and a $75,000 grant for Imua Maui Community Healing. “This isn’t just about rebuilding. It’s about restoring the spirit of our people,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. The report serves as a roadmap for long-term recovery and offers a model for future disaster response. CBED Grant Helps Native Hawaiian Entrepreneurs Join Merrie Monarch Market The DBEDT Community-Based Economic Development (CBED) Program awarded an $8,000 grant to the INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship. This funding supported nine Native Hawaiian-owned small businesses in participating as vendors at the Kākoʻo Hawaiʻi Merrie Monarch Market, which took place April 24–26, 2025, at Sangha Hall in Hilo. The Kākoʻo Hawaiʻi Market ran alongside the Merrie Monarch Festival and offered local entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect with new customers and expand their visibility. The awardees include: Bujo Bae, Honolulu Baby Company, Kakou Collective, Kaulana Mahina, Keha Hawaiʻi, The Keiki Dept, Mahina Made, Pawniolo Pets, and Sweetheart Farm. The CBED Program focuses on strengthening Hawai‘i’s small business community through initiatives that support cultural preservation and economic self-sufficiency. By helping Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs access high-profile markets, the program encourages sustainable business growth rooted in local values.

HTDC Advances Renewable Energy with $1.67 Million Microgrid Project at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam The Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), through its Hawai‘i Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies (HCATT), has awarded a $1.67 million contract to Burns & McDonnell for the continued development of the Pacific Energy Assurance Renewables Laboratory (PEARL) microgrid at the 154th Wing, Hawai‘i Air National Guard, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This project aims to enhance the capacity and capability of the microgrid, enabling the integration and utilization of additional renewable energy technologies. Microgrids are resilient energy systems that can operate in conjunction with or independently of the main power grid by creating a cybersecure electrical infrastructure relying on localized generation, storage, and distribution of energy. This capability ensures the continuation of critical missions during natural or man-made disasters. The PEARL microgrid supports an Air Force Research Laboratory initiative to demonstrate the reliability and resiliency of renewable energy. It also aligns with the Hawai‘i Air National Guard's 2021–2031 Strategic Plan, which emphasizes providing mission assurance to critical facilities and emergency response operations through resilient power capabilities and the integration of renewable energy resources. Educators Gain Firsthand Insight into Clean Energy Careers On March 3-4, 2025, the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO), in partnership with the Department of Education, hosted the 2025 Clean Energy Educator Externship, equipping 14 DOE instructors with the knowledge and connections to guide students toward careers in renewable energy. Educators explored workforce pathways in solar, wind, battery storage, and home retrofitting, engaging with industry leaders like Hawaiian Electric Company and AES Hawaiʻi. A key highlight was a panel discussion featuring experts from IBEW, AE Consulting, and the Hawaiʻi Climate Commission, who shared insights on trade and university career paths, workforce development, and the growing demand for clean energy jobs. By bridging education and industry, this initiative strengthens work-based learning opportunities and supports Hawaiʻi’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2045. Stay tuned for more updates on this impactful collaboration!

Hawai‘i Joins National Effort to Improve Building Energy Performance Pearl City Public Library Renovation, Image courtesy of Dean Sakamoto Architects LLC Hawai‘i has joined the National Building Performance Standards (BPS) Coalition, a collaboration of state and local governments working to reduce building emissions, improve energy efficiency, and lower utility costs. The initiative supports ongoing efforts by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, including energy audits, benchmarking, and retrofit planning for state buildings. It builds on an $18 million federal commitment to improve large commercial building standards, which account for the majority of emissions in Hawai‘i’s commercial sector. Projects like the Pearl City Public Library renovation, targeting LEED Silver certification and 80% solar power generation, reflect the state’s broader clean energy goals. Participation in the BPS Coalition helps Hawai‘i advance toward its target of 6,000 GWh in energy savings by 2045. Hawai‘i State Energy Office Launches New Consumer Resources Page The Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) has launched a new Consumer Resources page to help residents and businesses make informed decisions about energy use, efficiency, and savings. The page serves as a central hub for accessing tools, tips, and programs that support clean energy adoption and lower energy costs across the state. This user-friendly addition reflects HSEO’s mission to promote energy efficiency, expand renewable energy use, and empower Hawai‘i residents with information to support a more affordable and sustainable energy future. Visit the page to explore ways you can reduce your energy use and costs today.

HTA and ClimbHI Launch 13th Annual LEI Program to Inspire Hawai‘i’s Future Hospitality Leaders Kaua‘i LEI Program The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), in collaboration with ClimbHI and the Hawai‘i Department of Education, launched the 13th annual Leadership, Exploration, Inspiration (LEI) Program. This workforce development initiative aims to expose over 1,100 high school and college students statewide to career opportunities within Hawai‘i’s hospitality industry. The program commenced on April 14, 2025, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, where more than 600 students from O‘ahu participated in interactive sessions with industry professionals. Activities included an Exposure Fair featuring local businesses and organizations presenting career opportunities in short, interactive segments. Following the O‘ahu event, LEI continued with additional sessions on Maui, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island. The program not only introduces students to various sectors within the hospitality industry but also provides ongoing support through ClimbHI’s Exposure Fairs, Exposureships, the HTA Work Wise program, and other workforce development initiatives.

Join Hawaiʻi’s Workforce and Build a Brighter Future The State of Hawaiʻi’s Operation Hire Hawaiʻi (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future.

3rd Annual Hawaiʻi Made Conference – May 20, 2025

Register for the 3rd Annual Hawai‘i Made Conference, "I Ka Mākeke! Going to Market!" Explore local and international market opportunities, e-commerce strategies, and success stories from Hawai‘i entrepreneurs. 2025 HCPO Conference – August 27-29, 2025

Save the date for the 2025 Hawaiʻi Congress of Planning Officials (HCPO), “Resilient by Design: Planning for Hawaiʻi’s Tomorrow”. Stay tuned for more information! For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

