HONOLULU—The State of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and County of Maui Office of Economic Development (OED) are proud to announce the completion of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission (ERC) report, “A Community-Led Pathway Toward Maui’s Economic Recovery and Future”.

To address the economic challenges that arose in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, the Maui ERC was formed by DBEDT and OED to identify needs and solutions for the economic, social, environmental and physical spaces for Maui’s economic recovery, including six pathways and 34 project ideas which evolved into 11 priority projects. These priority projects have been incorporated into the County of Maui’s Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan (LTRP) (LTRP) and are being championed by project teams for cross-sector collaborators who are putting them into action in partnership with county, state and federal agencies.

Since the last meeting of the Maui ERC in September 2024, the Lahaina R-1 project has been bolstered by a $15.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation. In addition, Imua Maui Community Healing (formerly the Healing Journey of the Maui ERC) project received a $75,000 grant from the Hawaii Leadership Forum to launch a series of community gatherings for West Maui residents.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., said, “In the face of immense challenges, the people of Maui have shown extraordinary determination. The collaborative efforts between the federal, state, and Maui County governments, along with private partners and nonprofits, have already brought over $3.39 billion in recovery investments, with additional federal support secured to aid long-term building.”

“The strategies and priorities identified are helping us move forward with clarity and purpose,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “This isn’t just about rebuilding infrastructure — it’s about restoring the spirit of our people. By listening to our community’s needs, we can recover in a way that brings us closer together and lays a strong foundation for the future.”

DBEDT Director and Maui ERC Co-Chair James Kunane Tokioka said, “It is our hope that the Maui ERC report will serve as a roadmap for long-term economic recovery and provide a framework to guide action, while chronicling the Maui ERC’s process to inform future disaster recovery efforts.”

“This monumental effort required everyone to work together, convene as learning groups and identify pathways to long-term economic recovery for Maui through collective discussions,” said Maui Department of Liquor Control Director and Maui ERC Co-Chair Layne Silva. “The economic recovery projects identified are community-recognized and -led collaborations that complement, amplify and are in alignment with many of the County of Maui’s long-term recovery initiatives.”

The work of the Maui ERC included convenings of cultural, economic development, agricultural, nonprofit, creative, healthcare and education leaders from Maui; philanthropic, airlines, finance, business and other executives from statewide companies and organizations; and public sector representatives from the county, state and federal levels.

For more information on the Maui Economic Recovery Commission, please visit www.mauinuistrong.info/mauierc.

