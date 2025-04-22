DBEDT Hosts Third Annual Hawaii-Made Conference for Island Manufacturers and Producers

Posted on Apr 22, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: April 22, 2025

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Business Development and Support Division will host the third annual Hawaii-Made Conference on Tuesday, May 20, at the Hawaii Convention Center. With the theme “I Ka Mākeke – Going to Market,” the event is designed to provide local food and beverage manufacturers, supply chain stakeholders and policymakers with actionable insights and opportunities to support market expansion and business growth.

“This conference underscores our commitment to strengthening Hawaii’s manufacturing sector and creating an environment where locally made products can succeed here at home as well as in national and international markets,” said Dennis T. Ling, administrator of DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division. “It’s also an opportunity for business owners to connect with experts and each other to find practical solutions and new opportunities for growth.”

The full-day conference will include industry leaders and stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, elected officials and resource partners, to discuss key issues related to product development, commercialization and market expansion.

The luncheon keynote will be delivered by Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up, a local accelerator program designed to diversify the local economy and build the state’s next generation of consumer brands. James will present what makes Hawai‘i-made brands successful, what the trade and consumers look for and how local companies can better position themselves to scale.

In addition to the keynote, the agenda includes:

Marketplace showcases, highlighting strategies for successful sales at local consumer events

Marketing to the continental U.S. and Japan visitor markets, with insights from tourism and retail leaders

Commercial kitchen and innovation facility use, focused on early-stage food product development

Value-added success stories, from local food and beverage entrepreneurs

Public sector support, featuring legislators and nonprofit leaders advancing industry policy and resources

The conference will also offer structured networking and facilitated opportunities for attendees to engage with speakers, collaborate with peers and explore partnerships that strengthen Hawaii’s local economy.

The registration fee is $50. To learn more and sign up, visit invest.hawaii.gov/hawaii-made/conferences/hawaii-made-conference-2025

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all of Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawai‘i and by attracting new investments and businesses to the state. Learn more at: invest.hawaii.gov.

