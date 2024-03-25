Secretary Naig Comments on USDA’s Detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Kansas and Texas Dairy Cattle

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is monitoring the evolving situation

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 25, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the announcement made by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas:

“Our team is actively monitoring this evolving situation regarding the news that dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas have tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. We are communicating with USDA, other states and industry stakeholders while we learn more and as there are new developments. Protecting Iowa's livestock farmers from foreign animal disease has been and will continue to be one of my top priorities as Secretary.”

Report Sick Cattle

We are strongly encouraging industry partners, farmers and veterinarians to report cattle illnesses quickly to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305 so that we can monitor any potential cases.

Food Safety

At this stage, USDA believes that there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health. Dairies are required to send only milk from healthy animals into processing for human consumption. Milk from impacted animals is diverted or destroyed so that it does not enter the food supply. In addition, pasteurization has continually proven to inactivate bacteria and viruses, like influenza, in milk. Pasteurization is required for any milk entering interstate commerce.