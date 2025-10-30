Submit Release
Secretary Naig Issues Statement on the Trump Administration’s Trade Announcement with China

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 30, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement after the Trump Administration made a new trade announcement regarding China, which includes China’s commitment to purchase 12 million tons of U.S. soybeans this season and at least 25 million tons of soybeans per year for the next three years:

“This is great news for Iowa farmers and our ag economy. Expanded soybean purchases by China will make a meaningful impact at a time when many farmers are feeling the pain of a tough farm economy. It’s important that we continue to play offense on trade by opening and expanding new markets while also driving domestic use of Iowa products, especially homegrown biofuels.”
 

