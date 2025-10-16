Secretary Naig Announces Eight Additional Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Projects

Projects restore the land while improving water quality and soil health

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 16, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is beginning construction on eight additional abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation projects in southeast Iowa. The eight projects, which represent more than $5 million in combined investment by the Department, are expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

"The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is committed to working alongside our public and private partners to restore and protect our rich natural resources. Each abandoned mine land reclamation project reflects the state’s ongoing investment in conservation and is a visible sign of progress, producing cleaner water, healthier soil, and safer land for future generations,” said Secretary Naig. “These AML projects reduce hazards, improve wildlife habitat and create new opportunities for agriculture, conservation and recreation in Iowa.”

Coal mining began in Iowa as early as the 1840s with coal production peaking around 1917. Years later, the federal government enacted the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, which required companies to remove hazards and stabilize coal mines after they finished mining. This legislation paved the way for the Department’s AML program, which began in 1983. Iowa has more than 13,000 acres of AML sites located primarily in Davis, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Van Buren and Wapello counties.

AML sites may include dangerous piles, embankments, high walls, pit ponds and bare acidic soils that need to be graded and neutralized for reclamation. Funding for reclamations is made available through a partnership with the Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) located in the United States Department of the Interior.

These eight projects are in addition to 10 others currently under construction. An additional 12 sites are in the design and planning phase. Approximately 122 projects have been completed during the past four decades, with a total investment of nearly $112 million dollars. There are approximately 138 sites awaiting reclamation.

Name of Project: Crozier Family

Location: Marion County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $463,090

Approximate Size: 16 acres

Partners: LT Leon and Associates, Pathfinders Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D), OSMRE, Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Nail Excavating, Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 125,000 cubic yards of earthwork and remediation of dangerous piles and embankments and dangerous high walls.

Name of Project: Feagins

Location: Marion County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $246,558

Approximate Size: 6 acres

Partners: Snyder and Associates, Pathfinders RC&D, Marion County, OSMRE, Cornerstone Excavating Inc., Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 33,500 cubic yards of earthwork, highwall and dangerous piles and embankments.

Name of Project: Klootwyk

Location: Marion County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $2,180,969

Approximate Size: 99 acres

Partners: Trihydro Corporation, Pathfinders RC&D, OSMRE, Marion County SWCD, Nail Excavating, Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 884,000 cubic yards of earthwork and remediation of dangerous piles and embankments, dangerous highwalls, spoil areas, dangerous pit ponds, and clogged stream lands.

Name of Project: North King

Location: Marion County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $1,125,267.25

Approximate Size: 55 acres

Partners: Trihydro Corporation, Pathfinders RC&D, OSMRE, Marion SWCD, Hammes Bulldozing Inc., Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 424,000 cubic yards of earthwork and the remediation of dangerous piles and embankments, dangerous high walls, spoil areas, dangerous pit ponds, and clogged stream lands.

Name of Project: Vander Veer

Location: Marion County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $349,288

Approximate Size: 13 acres

Partners: Shive-Hattery, Inc., Pathfinders RC&D, OSMRE, Marion County SWCD, Stek Construction, Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 88,000 cubic yards of earthwork and remediation of dangerous piles and embankments, dangerous high walls and spoil areas.

Name of Project: B Caves

Location: Van Buren County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $233,849

Approximate Size: 10.4 acres

Partners: French Reneker and Associates, Pathfinders RC&D, OSMRE, Van Buren County SWCD, Wilkinson Construction LLC., Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 29,899 cubic yards of earthwork and remediation of clogged stream lands.

Name of Project: R Caves

Location: Van Buren County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $69,851

Approximate Size: 3.1 acres

Partners: French Reneker and Associates, Pathfinders RC&D, OSMRE, Van Buren County SWCD, Wilkinson Construction LLC., Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 3,936 cubic yards of earthwork and remediation of clogged stream lands.

Name of Project: Taylor

Location: Wapello County

Construction Bid Awarded: September 2025

Anticipated Completion: December 2026

Approximate Cost: $358,000

Approximate Size: 9 acres

Partners: French Reneker and Associates, Pathfinders RC&D, OSMRE, Wapello County SWCD, Legacy Grading, Private Landowners

Details: The reclamation will involve the movement of approximately 18,000 cubic yards of earthwork and remediation of dangerous piles and embankments.