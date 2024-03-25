Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,550 in the last 365 days.

LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Gov. Signs Protections Against Assisted Reproduction Fraud 

OLYMPIA – Legislation strengthening safeguards against assisted reproduction fraud was signed into law today by Governor Inslee. House Bill 1300, sponsored by Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), empowers patients and ensures accountability for assisted reproduction healthcare providers. 

The bill widens the scope of the Uniform Disciplinary Act to encompass healthcare providers who use their own genetic material during procedures. This violation would lead to potential license revocation. Additionally, the bill clarifies that such actions constitute assault in the third degree. 

“There is a fundamental imbalance of power within the doctor-patient relationship that can be used to exploit patient trust and result in abuse,” said Rep. Orwall. “This bill is about addressing that imbalance, improving patient safety, and holding violators accountable.” 

House Bill 1300 takes effect ninety days after the adjournment of the 2024 legislative session. 


You just read:

LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Gov. Signs Protections Against Assisted Reproduction Fraud 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more