Movement Advances Stephanie Ko to COO

Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness, the nation's largest climbing gym operator, promotes Stephanie Ko, to be the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness, the nation's largest climbing gym operator, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stephanie Ko, current EVP of Operations, as the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Stephanie will oversee all operations for Movement's nationwide network of climbing gyms, including gym operations, climbing programming, routesetting, fitness and yoga programming, youth programs, facilities, and diversity initiatives. With over 15 years of operations leadership experience in the climbing industry, Stephanie is uniquely qualified to drive growth and innovation as Movement continues to expand.

"We're incredibly excited to see Stephanie take on this role, and proud to promote from within," said CEO Jeremy Levitt. "Her deep expertise across all facets of gym operations, combined with her passion for climbing, will be invaluable as we further our vision to transform the world through the experience of climbing."

Stephanie's career in the climbing industry started back in the early 2000s as a route setter. Over the past 18 years at Movement, she has taken on roles in marketing, retail, instruction, programming, and served as a Gym Director. This diverse experience gives Stephanie a comprehensive understanding of the climbing gym business.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Stephanie is an avid climber with over 25 years of experience. Her accomplishments include 5.14b and V10, showing her dedication to the sport.

“As someone whose life has been profoundly shaped by the transformative power of climbing and the community, I am thrilled for this next opportunity," said Stephanie. "I am excited to bring my passion and knowledge to elevate Movement's gyms and contribute to the growth of the broader climbing community."

About Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, and amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.