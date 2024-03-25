MDC seeks construction bids for Chesapeake Fish Hatchery renovation project

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is soliciting bids for exterior building renovation of MDC’s Chesapeake Fish Hatchery in Lawrence County near Mount Vernon. This facility is one of MDC’s warm-water hatcheries and raises approximately three million fish per year. The work will involve improvements to Chesapeake’s office and feed storage buildings.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 2 p.m. March 28 at the Chesapeake Hatchery main office, located at 21186 Highway 174 near Mount Vernon. MDC will accept bids until 2 p.m. on April 11.

Interested parties can find more information about the project and bid requirements by contacting Dan Mahurin, MDC Contract Specialist at Dan.Mahurin@mdc.mo.gov or 573-522-4115, ext. 3765.

This project includes but is not limited to; all materials, labor, and equipment necessary for the replacement of existing hatchery building roofing with new standing seam metal roofing, removal and fill of all existing skylights, adding additional insulation to roof and attic space, soffit, fascia siding and wall insulation replacement, window and exterior door replacement, interior renovations, ADA updates to the building, and entrance and deck replacement. Feed building renovations will include sheathing and insulation replacement.

Contractors must be a plan holder of record to submit a bid for the project. To be listed as a plan holder, interested contractors must obtain bid documents from https://mdc.mo.gov/bidding or QuestCDN at http://www.questcdn.com. Electronic downloads are available for a non-refundable fee of $42 each. The Quest Number for this project is 9014461.

The Public Bid Opening will be available via tele-conference at 2 p.m. on April 11 at 1-415-644-0002, meeting number (access code): 2660 441 2058.