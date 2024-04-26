Ranch Capital Redefines Wealth Management with Launch of Virtual Family Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranch Capital Advisors, a leading wealth management firm, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Virtual Family Office division, a pioneering concept designed to transform the wealth management experience for high-net-worth individuals and families.
Led by their team of seasoned financial professionals, the Virtual Family Office offers a revolutionary approach to comprehensive wealth management, integrating tailored financial planning, investment strategies, tax preparation, and concierge services to meet the diverse needs of affluent clients.
"Our commitment at Ranch Capital has always been to provide exceptional service and support to our clients," said Gregg Pacitti CFP®, President and Co-Portfolio Manager at Ranch Capital. "With the introduction of our Virtual Family Office division, we are elevating that commitment, offering a holistic wealth management solution that empowers our clients to pursue their financial goals with confidence and peace of mind."
At its core, a Virtual Family Office acts as a centralized hub, efficiently coordinating the family's various professional service providers and consolidating reporting. The services are provided virtually through online portals, video conferencing, and other digital channels. This allows families to access expertise from anywhere and have their various professionals working in sync from separate locations.
A Virtual Family Office provides clients with a comprehensive suite of services, including investment management, strategic financial planning, tax & legal services, estate planning, risk management, and more. Clients will benefit from direct access to a dedicated team of individual professionals who collaborate to develop and execute services tailored to their unique financial objectives, preferences, and values.
"At Ranch Capital, we recognize that success often brings added responsibilities that typically fall on the client to manage and coordinate," added Pacitti. "With our Virtual Family Office, we can leverage technology to provide greater efficiencies and support that surpasses conventional wealth management offerings, helping bring peace of mind to our clients."
The Virtual Family Office is now available to Ranch Capital clients. For more information about the Virtual Family Office and other services offered by Ranch Capital, please visit https://www.ranchcap.com.
About Ranch Capital Advisors:
Ranch Capital is a leading wealth management firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, specializing in providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. With a focus on personalized service and customized solutions, Ranch Capital is committed to helping clients pursue their financial goals with confidence and peace of mind.
The views expressed represent the opinions of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. as of the date noted and are subject to change. These views are not intended as a forecast, a guarantee of future results, an investment recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities. The information provided is of a general nature and should not be construed as investment advice or to provide any investment, tax, financial or legal advice or service to any person. The information contained has been compiled from sources deemed reliable, yet accuracy is not guaranteed. Investment advisory services are offered through Ranch Capital Advisors, Inc. Securities are offered through APW Capital, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Ranch Capital Advisors, Inc. is located at 100 Enterprise Drive, Suite 504, Rockaway, NJ 07866. For inquiries, contact (800) 637-3211.
Gregg Pacitti CFP®
