Company Fined $85,000 For Workplace Injury

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 25, 2024

On March 14, 2024, Porcupine Corral Cleaning Ltd. pleaded guilty in Maple Creek Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (c) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision of any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $60,714.29 with a surcharge of $24,285.71, for a total amount of $85,000.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 29, 2021, near Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, where a worker was seriously injured while conducting repairs under a truck.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

