Cycle Labs Continues to Expand its Partner Network and System Coverage Through a New Strategic Partnership with enVista

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider. This collaboration not only broadens Cycle Labs’ partner network but also enriches the value offered to Cycle customers, leveraging enVista’s extensive experience with Körber and Manhattan warehouse management systems (WMS).

The partnership marks a significant step for Cycle Labs in strengthening its ecosystem, offering customers a comprehensive testing as a service (TaaS) solution that combines the power of Cycle® technology with enVista's deep knowledge and experience in implementing Körber and Manhattan WMS solutions. Cycle customers can now benefit from a more efficient, robust, and streamlined approach to WMS implementations, enhancing operational excellence and driving success.

"This strategic alliance with enVista signifies a crucial expansion of our partner network, bringing direct benefits to our customers by incorporating enVista's specialized expertise in Körber and Manhattan systems into our solutions,” remarked Josh Owen, CEO and Co-founder of Cycle Labs. “Our collaboration is designed to deliver unparalleled efficiency and innovation in warehouse management processes, aligning with our mission to offer our clients the best possible outcomes through our test automation platform."

"By joining forces with Cycle Labs, we are excited to contribute our expertise in Körber and Manhattan WMS to enhance the value Cycle delivers to its customers,” said Jim Barnes, enVista CEO. “This partnership is about more than just using technology; it's about creating a synergy that drives superior results for warehouse technology leaders."

This partnership between Cycle Labs and enVista is more than a collaboration; it's a vision coming to life, aimed at transforming the landscape of warehouse management systems. The two companies are setting a new benchmark for success in warehouse operations and redefining what's possible in the supply chain and logistics industry.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About enVista

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions, and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement, and operate across supply chain, IT, and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation. ™ www.envistacorp.com.