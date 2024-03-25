Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with LDPR deputies in the State Duma

RUSSIA, March 25 - The meeting took place as part of the preparations for the Government’s annual report to the State Duma.

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks: 

Mr Slutsky, colleagues,

We have just completed our meeting with the Communist Party faction. We were talking about the tragedy that occurred on Friday at Crocus City Hall, caused by a terrorist attack during a concert. And of course, we discussed what needs to be done to make our people more secure and protect them from criminals.

I am sure that you have suggestions on this topic, too. We definitely need to discuss this as well.

We are meeting on the eve of the Government’s report to the State Duma. As per tradition, we, together with the State Duma factions, review the interim results of our cooperation over the past year. We discuss issues on the agenda that we consider relevant.

