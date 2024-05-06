Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk holds meeting with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev

RUSSIA, May 6 - Alexei Overchuk meets with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk had a meeting in Moscow with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev.

The parties addressed current issues of environmental cooperation between the two countries and the Russian delegation’s preparations for taking part in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29), which is scheduled to be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in November 2024.

Taking part in the meeting were Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Head of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Igor Shumakov, as well as representatives of the federal ministries of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

