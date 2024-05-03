Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,536 in the last 365 days.

Andrei Belousov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

RUSSIA, May 3 - Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev at the Government House in Moscow. The main topic of discussion was the development of Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation in the transport sector.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the agreements reached by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during their meeting in Moscow on 22 April 2024. Andrei Belousov and Shahin Mustafayev reviewed the priorities of modernising the railway infrastructure as part of the North-South international transport corridor project. They both expressed their interest in taking measures to facilitate the smooth freight transit through railways in Russia and Azerbaijan.

Following the talks, they approved a joint action plan for creating a regulatory framework to develop railway transportation and infrastructure along the North-South international transport corridor.

The discussion was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.

You just read:

Andrei Belousov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more