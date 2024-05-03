Andrei Belousov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

RUSSIA, May 3 - Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev at the Government House in Moscow. The main topic of discussion was the development of Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation in the transport sector.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the agreements reached by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during their meeting in Moscow on 22 April 2024. Andrei Belousov and Shahin Mustafayev reviewed the priorities of modernising the railway infrastructure as part of the North-South international transport corridor project. They both expressed their interest in taking measures to facilitate the smooth freight transit through railways in Russia and Azerbaijan.

Following the talks, they approved a joint action plan for creating a regulatory framework to develop railway transportation and infrastructure along the North-South international transport corridor.

The discussion was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.