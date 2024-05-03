Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

RUSSIA, May 3 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk held a meeting in Moscow with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

The officials discussed current bilateral trade and economic cooperation issues on the agenda of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

There was a focus on promoting cooperation in various sectors, including trade, the economy, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, inter-regional interaction, education, and tourism.

The Commission’s co-chairs reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation.