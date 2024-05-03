Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,701 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

RUSSIA, May 3 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk held a meeting in Moscow with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

The officials discussed current bilateral trade and economic cooperation issues on the agenda of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

There was a focus on promoting cooperation in various sectors, including trade, the economy, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, inter-regional interaction, education, and tourism. 

The Commission’s co-chairs reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more