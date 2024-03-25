B.C. builds cleaner communities with active transportation

CANADA, March 25 - People will have more opportunities to enjoy multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges and safety improvements as local, regional and Indigenous governments expand their active transportation infrastructure.

For this intake period, $24 million from the Province will support 80 active transportation infrastructure projects in communities around British Columbia. These grants will help local governments plan and build improved connections to work, school and recreational centres, and create infrastructure in communities to support active modes of transportation.

“People are choosing to walk, run and cycle more each year. Our support means communities can think bigger when tackling transportation challenges and providing more options for people to get around,” said Dan Coulter, B.C. Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit, at an event for two projects in the Vancouver Island community of Sooke.

In Sooke, new projects to build safe, inclusive active transportation connections will give people of all ages healthier and more convenient ways to explore their community. The completion of the Little River Multi-Use Trail will establish a vital link between the Sun River Neighbourhood and Ravens Ridge Park, connecting with Sooke’s town core.

Along Charters Road, safety improvements are being built for cyclists and pedestrians. This project will include extended sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian crossing infrastructure and a boulevard enhancement.

“I am thrilled and grateful to see the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program bolstering our community's efforts toward a more sustainable and accessible future,” said Maja Tait, mayor of Sooke. “With projects like the Little River Multi-Use Trail and enhancements along Charters Road, we’re improving safety and also fostering a healthier, more connected and resilient community.”

The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program funds Indigenous, local and regional governments with cost-sharing investments of as much as $500,000 for infrastructure projects, and as much as $50,000 to develop active transportation network plans.

“People in Sooke and across our province are witnessing real, tangible enhancements in their neighbourhoods,” said Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. “Promoting active transportation isn't just about roads and paths, it's about fostering safer, healthier and more convenient lifestyles for all. By investing in bike lanes, sidewalks, safe routes to schools and trail networks now, we're laying the foundation for a safer, more interconnected future that benefits everyone.”

The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program supports the Province’s CleanBC commitment to increase shares of trips by walking, cycling and transit.

