Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Earns 2024 Dealer of the Year Award at the National Brand Level from Cars.com

Street Volkswagen is Best-reviewed by Volkswagen Shoppers and is named Dealer of the Year on National and State Level and Receives Consumer Satisfaction Award.
We are thrilled and honored to have received this prestigious award.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is awarded a 2024 Dealer of the Year Award at the National brand level by car-shopping marketplace Cars.comⓇ (NYSE: CARS). The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes automotive dealerships that excel, based on average star rating, total number of reviews and dealer response to those reviews — all key drivers of repeat and referral business. Street Volkswagen also received the Dealer of the Year Award at the State brand level and the Consumer Satisfaction Award.
— John Luciano, Street Volkswagen Owner
“Cars.com provides a dealership with actionable feedback from their customers — and the ability to set the bar for what a customer should expect when doing business at a dealer. This past year, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo went above and beyond for their customers,” said Jamie Oldershaw, vice president of reputation at Cars.com. “The online experience is critical for vehicle shoppers, and dealers like Street Volkswagen of Amarillo understand that. Ensuring customers are given an exceptional experience throughout the entire shopping or service process begins online and ultimately ends there with an online review — and dealers that recognize this rise to the top.”
Cars.com helps dealers build their online reputation and connect shoppers with their top salespeople virtually to ensure that the experience is established before the shopper walks through the doors. Award-winning dealers encourage their shoppers to leave reviews that will help build a dealer's online reputation and generate new customers.
“We are thrilled and honored to have received this prestigious award,” said John Luciano, Owner and General Manager at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo. “This award is from our customers and that is even more meaningful because we know they believe in us and in everything we do.”
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations.
Cars.com Dealer of the Year Award Methodology
The Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top auto dealers with 25 or more reviews based on the dealership’s average star rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2023 calendar year, as well as management response rate to those reviews.
ABOUT CARS.COM®
Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers consumers with data, content and digital tools driven by AI technology to make informed car buying and selling decisions and seamlessly connect with thousands of local dealerships nationwide. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars.com Inc. (d/b/a Cars Commerce), an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.
1 Review statistics and winner selection is based on data from DealerRater, a leading reputation management and car-dealer review platform that is part of the Cars.com Inc. portfolio
