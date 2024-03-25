Regenerate Technology Global Announces European Acquisition to Accelerate Sustainable Battery Transition
Regenerate Technology Global, Inc., a developer and provider of advanced technologies and services for the global battery-based energy supply chain, announced today that it has acquired Infinion SARL, a Luxembourg company that owns and operates two companies in Sweden providing advanced battery services. The acquisition, expected to close in early April, represents a key addition to Regenerate’s existing battery technology and battery processing facilities in Bologna, Italy, and Glasgow, Scotland, and is the first of additional acquisitions planned for 2024.
Through strategic acquisitions and internal development of advanced technologies, Regenerate is becoming a leader in the worldwide transition towards sustainable battery technologies, fueled by governmental and corporate mandates globally for cleaner recycling, re-use, and other sourcing of more efficient battery materials.
Through its operating companies in Sweden, Infinion operates a 204,000 square foot facility in Kolbäck, located 20 minutes outside Västerås City. The company specializes in battery recycling, car dismantling, metal scrap trading, and waste management services. Providing tailor-made innovative waste solutions for its customers and partners utilizing a broad network and latest technology, Infinion serves clients seeking to safely handle and upcycle their waste material. Infinion delivered US$4m revenue with $400k EBITA for 2023. Infinion also has developed innovative technologies and processes that will enhance Regenerate’s ability to serve the critical need for supply chains for battery materials internationally.
The addition of Infinion positions Regenerate as an emerging leader in the estimated US$80 billion global market for processing and re-use of battery materials, with multiple facilities strategically located in Europe, North America, and other regions in various stages of development.
Dr. David Batstone, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Regenerate, stated, “Our expanding network of facilities and our growing portfolio of valuable technologies ensure a robust and scalable solution to battery recycling, crucial for supporting the increasing global demand for sustainable energy sources. The global battery industry for vehicles, off-grid power, emergency backups, and other critical uses is in a generational transition worldwide. Regenerate’s business development and growth strategy is positioning us as the leader in assisting manufacturers and other industry participants to navigate this rapid transition while enabling our clients to improve their economics and climate-related compliance.”
Addressing the critical need for cleaner, sustainable solutions for the billions of tons of batteries that reach the end of their lifecycle each year, Dr. Batstone added, “Sustainable practices are not just necessary; they are the future. There are very few players in the battery sector that can offer environmentally beneficial solutions for different types of batteries, and across multiple countries. Our expanding ecosystem and ability to scale is our strength. We are approached with new client opportunities almost daily and we are actively engaged in securing growth capital to meet this overwhelming demand.”
In addition to Infinion’s facilities, operations, technology, and client base, Regenerate will benefit from the addition of three highly qualified executives with significant track records in operations, corporate finance, and business development, also bringing key business relationships in Europe and other markets. Mr. Peter Qvarfordt, CEO of Infinion, Mr. Anders Bonde Bakken, CFO of Infinion formerly severed in the same roles at Hydrovolt, a joint venture of Northvolt and Norwegian major energy company Norsk Hydro. Fredrik Åkesson Eriksson manages Infinion’s Swedish facility formerly severed from Northvolt and has over 20 years of experience in engineering and operating within materials and recycling facilities. All three will be joining Regenerate and will be playing key roles in Regenerate’s growth based on their extensive business relationships in Europe and other markets.
Mr. Qvarfordt expressed his enthusiasm for bringing Infinion’s success to date to Regenerate, stating, “This transaction and business combination marks a pivotal moment for the future of sustainable energy. By combining our resources, expertise, and technology, we are setting a new standard for the battery recycling industry. Our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability is the cornerstone of this merger, and we are excited to accelerate the charge towards a greener future."
Regenerate expects to complete the integration of Infinion within the next sixty days, including rebranding the Swedish operations as Regenerate companies. No other details of the transaction were announced. For more information about Regenerates and Infinion the merger and future initiatives, please contact: press@regeneratetechnology.com.
About Regenerate Technology Global
Regenerate Technology Global, Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with operating subsidiaries in the United Kingdom. Regenerate is at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions, specializing in the advanced recycling of batteries and related high-value materials. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, Regenerate leverages cutting-edge technology to repurpose battery materials, reducing waste and promoting the circular economy. Founded by industry experts, the company is dedicated to innovating the ways in which batteries are recycled, aiming to minimize ecological impact while maximizing resource efficiency. Regenerate's mission is to lead the transition towards a more sustainable energy future by providing scalable, efficient, and eco-friendly battery recycling solutions.
About Infinion
Infinion is a leading innovator in the battery recycling industry, committed to the development of sustainable energy technologies. The company's mission is to address the global challenge of battery disposal by offering environmentally friendly and economically viable recycling solutions. Infinion's state-of-the-art processes ensure the recovery of valuable materials from used batteries and scrap metal waste, contributing to the reduction of environmental pollution and the promotion of a circular economy. With a strong focus on research and development, Infinion is dedicated to advancing the field of battery recycling, ensuring a greener planet for future generations.
