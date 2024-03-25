Air Oasis Introduces New Line of Powerful Air Purifiers

Air Oasis designs air purifiers for effectiveness and value. The iAdaptAir 2.0 provides better health through cleaner air

AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Oasis, an air purifier manufacturer that sells its products directly to the end user, is releasing an updated and more powerful line of air purifiers. The company’s original iAdaptAir purifier, which was available in three sizes, is a favorite among doctors and patients treating biotoxin illness or CIRS (chronic inflammatory response syndrome).

Air Purifier Technology to Tackle Mold, Allergens, Bacteria, and Viruses

Air Oasis air purifiers use multi-stage, overlapping technologies for maximum effectiveness.

The keystone offering of the brand, the iAdaptAir® range of air purifiers, is available in four sizes, including a new “Pro” size for large spaces, and uses ozone-free, full-spectrum air purification. The multi-stage system includes a True H13 HEPA filter, carbon filter, silver ions, and Bi-Polar and UV ionization technologies.

Air Oasis is the only air purifier manufacturer that effectively uses this exact combination of air purification techniques in one app-enabled unit to deactivate viruses and bacteria, reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs), fight against mold, and reduce allergens, odors, and smoke.

“Over time, we realized our products were embraced by a specific niche of the population. People living with mold illness, also sometimes called biotoxin illness or CIRS, were finding great relief from the Air Oasis purifiers their doctors were recommending. We’ve designed these new models with this population at the forefront of our minds while being beneficial to everyone.” - Jon Bennert, Founder and CEO

The iAdaptAir 2.0

The iAdaptAir 2.0 model leads the pack among premium, high-performing air purifiers due to three main factors — the clean air delivery rate (CADR), cost of ownership, and the effectiveness of the combined technologies.

CADR: iAdaptAir has the highest CADR (706 CFM) of any residential air purifier today

Cost of ownership: iAdaptAir has the lowest cost of ownership, including price/CADR, filter cost, and filter change intervals

Technology effectiveness: iAdaptAir has five overlapping technologies that work together to clean not only the air filtered through the device but also the air and surfaces throughout the room.

These factors, combined with its whisper-quiet function and sleek black and white design, mean the iAdaptAir 2.0 is a powerful first line of defense against indoor air pollution at home or in the office.

“Since Air Oasis’ inception, our mission has been to improve our customers’ lives and air quality at home. The original iAdaptAir fueled that mission, and we are thrilled to introduce the next iteration of our product line. We believe the 2.0 model will transform the indoor air quality of even more homes and businesses — and this time, it works so quietly you’ll forget it's there.” - Jon Bennert, Co-founder and President

Press Contact: If you have inquiries about this news or to get in touch with Air Oasis, contact Brad Baxter, Head of Sales and Marketing: bradb@airoasis.com or (949) 542-6161‬.