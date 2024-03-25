Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick begins regularly scheduled audit of Randolph County

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that a regularly scheduled audit of Randolph County, which is located in central Missouri, is now underway. The audit officially started on Monday, March 25 and the State Auditor's Office will hold an entrance meeting with the County Commission on Tuesday, March 26.

The State Auditor's Office last audited Randolph County in 2017. The previous audit issued the county an overall performance rating of "good" and raised concerns about the public administrator not filing annual settlements on time. It also found the county clerk was not preparing or verifying the accuracy of tax books, and the county clerk and county commission were also not verifying the accuracy of the county collector's financial activities.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of Randolph County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

