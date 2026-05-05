New report from Auditor Fitzpatrick finds several areas in need of improvement in the Polk County Public Administrator's Office

A new audit report from Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick identifies several areas in the Polk County Public Administrator's Office that require improvement, while also finding other issues Polk County officials need to address in the Sheriff's Office and with the county's purchasing procedures. The report gives the county a "fair" rating and makes several recommendations aimed at improving governmental operations.

"Given the incredibly important responsibility the Public Administrator has to manage the assets and ensure proper care for vulnerable citizens, it is disappointing to see so many aspects of how that office is managed require improvement. At the same time, it is encouraging to see the current administrator respond positively to our recommendations and work to correct the mistakes made by the previous administration. I think the people of Polk County can have confidence that office is now moving in a much better direction," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick's report found the Public Administrator did not adequately monitor the financial activity of some wards, which included making a disbursement from a decedent's estate without required court approval, not always paying wards' bills on time, and allowing care facilities to make significant purchases for wards without review. Specifically, the Public Administrator paid $11,466 to a debt collector from a ward's estate without a court order, which is a violation of state law. The administrator also incurred 13 late fees totaling $218, and 1 overdraft fee of $25, on behalf of 3 wards, and overpaid 16 invoices totaling $1,421 for 3 wards. The report also found the Public Administrator filed 24 settlements for 14 wards between 41 and 1,173 days late. The report notes there were 12 citations issued by the Circuit Court, Probate Division, on the 14 wards reviewed. Additionally, the Public Administrator did not segregate accounting duties or perform adequate documented supervisory review of detailed accounting and bank records, failed to establish internal controls to ensure receipts were deposited intact and timely, and did not adequately secure the signature stamp and electronic signature.

Another finding in the report focuses on the Sheriff's Office where the audit found office personnel do not maintain a complete and accurate seized property list, do not conduct periodic physical inventories of seized property, have not established procedures to dispose of seized property, and did not maintain disposal forms for all disposed items. A review of the seized property room did find all items appeared to be properly tagged and identified. Auditors also selected 5 items located in the evidence room and were able to find all 5 items on the inventory list provided, and selected 5 items on the inventory list and were able to locate all 5 in the evidence room.

"Proper controls and procedures for seized property are extremely important to prevent these items that can be weapons and drugs from being stolen or misused. I'm glad a review of the evidence room found everything was accounted for, but it's important the Sheriff's Office make improvements to their controls moving forward and I'm glad to see they are doing exactly that," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

Other findings in the report include the Sheriff's office administrator failing to prepare a monthly list of liabilities for the evidence account bank balance, the County Commission authorizing mid-term salary increases to the Sheriff in violation of constitutional provisions, neither the County Commission nor the Sheriff soliciting bids for inmate meals and inmate medical services, the County Commission not soliciting bids for the four vehicles purchased in 2023, and the county not developing a records management and retention policy that includes electronic communication in compliance with the Missouri Secretary of State Records Services Division guidance.

The complete audit report for Polk County is available here.