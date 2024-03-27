Concorde Investment Services Announces Relocation of Home Office to Ann Arbor
We are looking forward to this exciting new chapter for our company in Ann Arbor.”ANN ARBOR , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a leading financial services firm, proudly announces its home office relocation to Ann Arbor, Michigan. This strategic move offers the ideal setting for long-term growth plans in the rapidly-evolving financial services industry.
— Danielle Delongchamp
Ann Arbor is a vibrant city known for its thriving business community, top-notch universities, and diverse cultural offerings.
“The new office space provides our company and home office team a modern and collaborative work environment, allowing us to better serve our clients. We are looking forward to this exciting new chapter for our company in Ann Arbor,” said Danielle Delongchamp, President and CEO, Concorde Investment Services.
Concorde Investment Services' new address in Ann Arbor is:
Concorde Investment Services
3909 Research Park Drive Suite 200
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
For more information about Concorde Investment Services and its relocation to Ann Arbor, please visit www.concordeinvestments.com or contact info@concordeis.com.
About Concorde Investment Services
Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Concorde Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and a national securities broker-dealer registered in 50 states and several territories. Other subsidiaries include Concorde Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, and Concorde Insurance Agency Inc., an insurance firm licensed to solicit insurance products in more than 30 states. For more information, visit https://concordeis.com/.
Danielle Delongchamp
Concorde Investment Services
INFO@ConcordeIS.com
