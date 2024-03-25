InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Multifunctional Carrying Case for Portable Televisions and Other Size Devices
EINPresswire.com/ --
Christopher P. of Phoenix, AZ is the creator of the GoGoTV, a protective carrying case for 32-inch portable televisions and other like screen sizes. The case features multiple open ports for power, ethernet connections, and video game consoles. It has solar panels on the top and can also be mounted on a wall or other areas for easy and convenient viewing. The device will have the ability to stand upright on the floor or be hung up on a wall before being folded upright to the ceiling with a locking attachment. It may also be mounted to trees and other outdoor areas for elevated viewing.
The back of the case can feature HDMI ports, an ethernet cable connection, and other connectors. The case is intended to be shock resistant, lightweight, rainproof, etc. to maintain protection for the television. A built-in carrying handle can facilitate easy and convenient transportation. It may also be available in several colors and styles to accommodate aesthetic preferences. Ultimately, the case offers a way for people to transport and mount their portable television for watching movies and television programs, playing video games, and more, while traveling.
Portable televisions refer to small, lightweight TV sets that can be easily moved and used in various locations, such as outdoor events, camping trips, or within the home for convenience. The market for portable televisions has evolved significantly over the years, influenced by trends such as outdoor recreational activities, camping, tailgating, RV travel, and mobile entertainment.
Additionally, the integration of smart TV capabilities into portable models, allowing access to streaming services and online content, has attracted a segment of tech-savvy consumers. Despite the evolution in technology used to design the televisions, there is still a significant lack of protective carrying devices to protect an expensive investment like a portable TV. The GoGoTV is the perfect and versatile solution to protect portable televisions and mount them in any desirable location while traveling.
Christopher filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his GoGoTV product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the GoGoTV can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Christopher P. of Phoenix, AZ is the creator of the GoGoTV, a protective carrying case for 32-inch portable televisions and other like screen sizes. The case features multiple open ports for power, ethernet connections, and video game consoles. It has solar panels on the top and can also be mounted on a wall or other areas for easy and convenient viewing. The device will have the ability to stand upright on the floor or be hung up on a wall before being folded upright to the ceiling with a locking attachment. It may also be mounted to trees and other outdoor areas for elevated viewing.
The back of the case can feature HDMI ports, an ethernet cable connection, and other connectors. The case is intended to be shock resistant, lightweight, rainproof, etc. to maintain protection for the television. A built-in carrying handle can facilitate easy and convenient transportation. It may also be available in several colors and styles to accommodate aesthetic preferences. Ultimately, the case offers a way for people to transport and mount their portable television for watching movies and television programs, playing video games, and more, while traveling.
Portable televisions refer to small, lightweight TV sets that can be easily moved and used in various locations, such as outdoor events, camping trips, or within the home for convenience. The market for portable televisions has evolved significantly over the years, influenced by trends such as outdoor recreational activities, camping, tailgating, RV travel, and mobile entertainment.
Additionally, the integration of smart TV capabilities into portable models, allowing access to streaming services and online content, has attracted a segment of tech-savvy consumers. Despite the evolution in technology used to design the televisions, there is still a significant lack of protective carrying devices to protect an expensive investment like a portable TV. The GoGoTV is the perfect and versatile solution to protect portable televisions and mount them in any desirable location while traveling.
Christopher filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his GoGoTV product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the GoGoTV can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com