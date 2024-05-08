Submit Release
ROLEC’s ‘Round’ Plastic Enclosures For Industrial Electronics Now In Four Sizes

Round technoDISC encosures

Round technoDISC enclosures offer protection class IP 66 and an advanced modern design that will enhance the electronics inside. A range of four sizes is now available

technoDISC Lid Trims

Each technoDISC includes two snap-in lid trims which conceal the assembly and mounting screws. Having no visible screws improves the tamper protection

technoDISC recessed lid

The recessed lid of the technoDISC is designed to protect a membrane keypad or product label. It can also be used to fit a face plate

ROLEC’s ‘round’ technoDISC plastic enclosures for IIoT and Industry 4.0 electronics are now available in four sizes.

Round technoDISC offers exceptional design and performance for todays advanced electronics in the smart industry 4.0 and automation fields”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust technoDISC is ideal for a wide range of industrial electronics. Its ‘round’ design is perfect for applications such as industrial sensors, modern machine building, automation systems, IIoT control nodes and shipboard monitoring equipment.

These ‘go anywhere’ enclosures can be installed on walls, bulkheads and machines. The lid can remain closed during installation in challenging environments – safeguarding the electronics with IP 66 (IP 67 optional) ingress protection.

ROLEC based technoDISC’s shape on a wristwatch, with a round recessed area on the lid for a membrane keypad or front plate. Two of the sides are flat to accommodate cable glands and interfaces. All the lid and mounting screws are concealed beneath snap-on trims. Inside, the lid and base have screw pillars for PCBs and mounting plates.

The enclosures are now available in four sizes: 3.82" x 4.33" x 2.17", 4.69" x 5.12" x 2.56", 5.47" x 5.91" x 3.15", 7.05" x 7.48" x 3.54". They are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in light gray, similar to RAL 7035. The POM trims are anthracite gray (RAL 7016).

Accessories include lid retaining straps, internal mounting plates and cable glands.

ROLEC can supply technoDISC fully customized. Services include CNC machining, custom colors, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly.

