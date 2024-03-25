Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 25, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 25 include the following:

Monday, March 25 at 3:45 PM: Gov. McMaster will present the Order of the Palmetto to Col. Thomas C. Styers, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, 950 Crabtree, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, March 26 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, and the South Carolina Military Department in honoring the Month of the Military Child, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Ceremonial Bill Signing for S. 418, Read to Succeed, JD Lever Elementary, 2404 Columbia Highway N., Aiken, S.C.

Wednesday, March 27 to Thursday, March 28: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association meeting, Amelia Island, FL.

Thursday, March 28 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a press conference for the 2024 Manufacturing Madness: The Coolest Thing Made in S.C. contest, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, March 30 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Carolina Cup, 200 Knights Hill Road, Camden, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 18, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 18, 2024, included:

Tuesday, March 19

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the State Office of Resilience along with federal, state, and local leaders to provide an update on the USS Yorktown environmental remediation project, Patriots Point 40 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3594 Constitutional Carry, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, March 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a Retirement Celebration in honor of Secretary Christy Hall, 1500 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a Taste of the South Reception hosted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 21

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the All Kids Bike Program Reveal to John P. Thomas Elementary School, 6001 Weston Avenue, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Continental Tire Headquarter Celebration, Continental Tire, 1830 MacMillan Park Drive, Fort Mill, S.C.

Friday, March 22

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.