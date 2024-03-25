Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,519 in the last 365 days.

Christenson Transportation Safety Director Barry McGowen Named 2023 Safety Director of the Year

Christenson Transporation Logo

Barry McGowen, Director of Safety, Christenson Transportation

Barry McGowen, Director of Safety, Christenson Transportation

STRAFFORD, MISSOURI, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christenson Transportation is thrilled to announce that its Director of Safety, Barry McGowen, has been honored with the prestigious Safety Director of the Year award by the Missouri Trucking Association. The recognition was bestowed upon Barry during the MoTA Safety Conference held on Friday, February 23 at Lake of the Ozarks, MO.

Barry's dedication to creating a culture of safety within Christenson Transportation is unparalleled. His unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of all employees and drivers has not gone unnoticed. Through his meticulous attention to detail, constant support, and continuous pursuit of knowledge and education for drivers, Barry has set a standard of excellence in safety leadership. Christenson Transportation has won the Truckload Carriers Association Safety Award three times and is the recipient of the Platinum Fleet Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Highway Traffic Safety.

Christenson Transportation takes pride in an unwavering commitment to safety. The company remains committed to upholding its reputation as a leader in the industry. Christenson Transportation is undergoing some major changes to stay ahead of the curve in the transportation industry. As technology continues to advance and customer demands evolve, Christenson is implementing new strategies and initiatives to ensure they remain a leader in the field.

Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards, and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/

Kimberly Crites
Christenson Transportation
+1 4178931656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Christenson Transportation Safety Director Barry McGowen Named 2023 Safety Director of the Year

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more