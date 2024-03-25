Christenson Transportation Safety Director Barry McGowen Named 2023 Safety Director of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christenson Transportation is thrilled to announce that its Director of Safety, Barry McGowen, has been honored with the prestigious Safety Director of the Year award by the Missouri Trucking Association. The recognition was bestowed upon Barry during the MoTA Safety Conference held on Friday, February 23 at Lake of the Ozarks, MO.
Barry's dedication to creating a culture of safety within Christenson Transportation is unparalleled. His unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of all employees and drivers has not gone unnoticed. Through his meticulous attention to detail, constant support, and continuous pursuit of knowledge and education for drivers, Barry has set a standard of excellence in safety leadership. Christenson Transportation has won the Truckload Carriers Association Safety Award three times and is the recipient of the Platinum Fleet Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Highway Traffic Safety.
Christenson Transportation takes pride in an unwavering commitment to safety. The company remains committed to upholding its reputation as a leader in the industry. Christenson Transportation is undergoing some major changes to stay ahead of the curve in the transportation industry. As technology continues to advance and customer demands evolve, Christenson is implementing new strategies and initiatives to ensure they remain a leader in the field.
Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards, and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/
Kimberly Crites
Barry's dedication to creating a culture of safety within Christenson Transportation is unparalleled. His unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of all employees and drivers has not gone unnoticed. Through his meticulous attention to detail, constant support, and continuous pursuit of knowledge and education for drivers, Barry has set a standard of excellence in safety leadership. Christenson Transportation has won the Truckload Carriers Association Safety Award three times and is the recipient of the Platinum Fleet Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Highway Traffic Safety.
Christenson Transportation takes pride in an unwavering commitment to safety. The company remains committed to upholding its reputation as a leader in the industry. Christenson Transportation is undergoing some major changes to stay ahead of the curve in the transportation industry. As technology continues to advance and customer demands evolve, Christenson is implementing new strategies and initiatives to ensure they remain a leader in the field.
Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards, and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/
Kimberly Crites
Christenson Transportation
+1 4178931656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok