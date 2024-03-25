La Rioja Alta, S.A. Celebrates The 50th Anniversary of Viña Arana
EINPresswire.com/ -- La Rioja Alta, S.A., one of Spain's most renowned wineries, is proud to announce the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Viña Arana.
Viña Arana, named for the then Vice President, Mr. José María de Arana y Aizpurua launched five decades ago. Since then, it has become a benchmark for La Rioja Alta, S.A. Guillermo de Aranzabal, the President of La Rioja Alta, S.A., will commemorate the 50th anniversary with various events and actions throughout the year. These celebrations will coincide with the recent release of the 2016 vintage of Viña Arana Gran Reserva. From its beginnings, Viña Arana became one of the main representatives of the historic and unique style from the Haro region, which the Bordelais who worked in the wineries called 'Rioja Claret.’ This style set it apart from the robust 'red wines' produced by blending wines from the lower banks and Navarra of the Ebro River.
A wine made with 95% Tempranillo grapes and 5% Graciano from estates owned by La Rioja Alta, S.A. in Rodezno and Fuenmayor, Viña Arana’s fresh and intense profile captures the essence of tempranillo wines. The nose reveals a wide variety of aromas: red fruit, plums, blackberries, and blueberries with subtle notes of pastry, coffee, caramel, cedar, vanilla, and cinnamon creating a fruity and balsamic bouquet. Balanced alcohol and acidity on the palate, with polished, supple tannins that contribute to its refined structure and fresh, delicate mouthfeel, as well as a long, lingering finish. According to the Technical Director, the 2016 Viña Arana is "a magnificent vintage to enjoy and understand the typicity, depth, and persistence of a Rioja Classic of the 21st century."
On March 8, 1974, the Viña Arana brand was officially registered, replacing the classic 'Sexto Año' (Sixth Year). In 2012, La Rioja Alta, S.A. decided to elevate Viña Arana to Gran Reserva, making them the first Spanish winery to have three Gran Reserva wines in their portfolio.
"Viña Arana has always maintained its identity constants and has constantly evolved, even when the international market, especially in the 1990s, clearly favored another style of wines with more color, alcohol, ripe fruit, and new oak." Its elegance, silkiness, gentle acidity, and extraordinary aging capacity are the essential elements that have always made it stand out and allow it to be part of a category today - Gran Reserva - that has made Rioja wines internationally acclaimed and sought after," says Julio Sáenz, Winemaker at La Rioja Alta, S.A.
About La Rioja Alta, S.A.
La Rioja Alta, S.A. is a Spanish winery based in Haro, La Rioja. It was founded in 1890 by five local growers and, in 1904, Alfredo Ardanza merged the group with his own winery to create La Rioja Alta, S.A. Over the years, La Rioja Alta, S.A. has acquired three other wineries in the best parts of Rioja, Ribera del Duero, and Rías Baixas.
