ROLEC’s conFORM Diecast Enclosures With Cost-Saving Built-In RFI/EMI Shielding
ROLEC's conFORM IP 66 diecast enclosures with in-built RFI/EMI protection. Range of 14 industry standard sizes. IP 67 protection is optional
Pre-cast ribs and rails in the base and top sections ensures conFORM provides dependable RFI/EMI shielding without the need for delicate shielded gaskets
ROLEC conFORM electronic enclosures with built-in RFI/EMI shielding are now available in 14 sizes.
Specifying a conFORM shielded enclosure ensures long-term RFI/EMI and IP protection even if the lid is frequently removed. There are no delicate gaskets to get damaged”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust conFORM (IP 66, IP 67 optional) is ideal for a wide range of industrial electronics that involve regular inspections and maintenance. It has no delicate (and expensive) RFI/EMI gasket that could be damaged by frequent opening and resealing of the lid.
— Sean Bailey
Instead, a patented tooth system guarantees metal-to-metal contact. Unpainted teeth in the base bite into an uncoated rail inside the lid – creating the conductivity needed to shield the electronics from RFI and EMI. Inside, there are threaded screw bosses for installing PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.
These tough diecast aluminum enclosures are available in 14 popular industry sizes ranging from 3.31" x 3.11" x 2.64" to 6.61" x 10.55" x 2.36". This makes it easy to replace existing enclosures. ROLEC conFORM is powder coated in pebble gray (RAL 7032) as standard. Custom colors are available on request.
Options and accessories include a silicone gasket, installation kit, external mounting brackets, lid hinges, supporting rail, mounting plate and an anti-corrosion coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).
ROLEC can supply conFORM fully customized. Services include CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly of accessories.
VIEW conFORM ENCLOSURES RANGE >>
Sean J Bailey
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
conFORM RFI/EMI Shielded Enclosures