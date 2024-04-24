Cheryl Mazzeo Joins Board of We Connect The Dots, Inc.
Cheryl Mazzeo joins WCTD Board, bringing a rich blend of education and tech insight to enhance STEAM education and resilience training.
I believe that technology education is essential for preparing students for success in the modern workforce, and I look forward to collaborating with WCTD to make a meaningful impact."”BRENTWOOD, NY, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Connect The Dots (WCTD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering STEAM careers among young adults and adults, proudly announces the appointment of Cheryl Mazzeo to its esteemed Board of Directors.
Cheryl Mazzeo brings a wealth of experience as an educator and researcher to WCTD. Cheryl has a diverse and comprehensive academic background with graduate degrees in education, biomedical science, and bioinformatics, along with her advanced studies in health psychology and public health education.
“An essential element of our initiatives that has significantly benefited our participants is the incorporation of resilience training. This training enlightens our participants about the underlying principles of learning and underscores the value of psychological safety training”, said Laurie Carey founder and Executive Director. ”With Cheryl joining our team as the communications lead, her expertise and insights will greatly enhance the way we convey our national impact.
Driven by her passion for promoting technology education, Cheryl is committed to encouraging students to develop essential computer skills. Her dedication to bridging the gap between education and technology aligns perfectly with WCTD's mission of empowering individuals through STEAM education.
"I am honored to join the Board of WCTD and contribute to its mission of inspiring and educating individuals in STEAM fields," said Cheryl. "I believe that technology education is essential for preparing students for success in the modern workforce, and I look forward to collaborating with WCTD to make a meaningful impact."
About We Connect The Dots, Inc. We Connect The Dots (WCTD) is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring and educating young adults and adults in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) careers. Through experiential learning programs and collaborations with the community, education professionals, government, and the technology industry, WCTD aims to equip individuals with the skills needed for success in the 21st-century workforce. For more information, please visit www.we-connect-the-dots.org.
