Drew Powell Joins Board of We Connect The Dots, Inc.

The opportunity to empower individuals by igniting passion and knowledge in modern-day skills resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to expanding WCTD's impact in communities across the nation.”BRENTWOOD, NY, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Connect The Dots (WCTD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing STEAM careers among young adults and adults, proudly announces the appointment of Drew Powell to its Board of Directors. With a distinguished career spanning 15 years in organizational finance leadership roles across various technology companies, Drew Powell brings a wealth of expertise to WCTD. Currently serving as the Global Head of Finance for Amazon’s AWS Manufacturing business, Drew has demonstrated his commitment to building high-performing teams and leveraging finance as a strategic advantage. Drew is a Certified Management Accountant and holds a Master’s in Finance from the University of Colorado, along with an MBA from IE Business School. His passion for making finance a strategic asset for organizations aligns perfectly with WCTD's mission to empower individuals through modern-day skills and education.
“A major hurdle that small nonprofits, including ours, often face is securing the appropriate leadership in finance, said Laurie Carey, founder and Executive Director. Drew's role in steering our financial planning and execution promises to bring invaluable expertise to our team, drawing from his extensive background in leading major tech companies. For a nonprofit on the rise like ours, having the right experience and leadership is crucial to ensure sound financial decisions and robust governance. I am eager to collaborate with Drew as we aim to maximize our organization's potential and make a significant national impact.”
"I am thrilled to join the Board of WCTD and contribute my skills and experience to further its mission," Drew commented. "The opportunity to empower individuals by igniting passion and knowledge in modern-day skills resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to expanding WCTD's impact in communities across the nation."
Outside of his professional endeavors, Drew enjoys spending time with his family, engaging in DIY projects, and maintaining an active lifestyle.
About We Connect The Dots, Inc. We Connect The Dots (WCTD) is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring and educating young adults and adults in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) careers. Through experiential learning programs and collaborations with the community, education professionals, government, and the technology industry, WCTD aims to equip individuals with the skills needed for success in the 21st-century workforce. For more information, please visit www.we-connect-the-dots.org.
