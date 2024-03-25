FTD solutions’ groundbreaking water management tech secures spot in Imagine H2O Accelerator program
Award will scale the solutions FTD delivers to industrial facilities around the world
The opportunity to collaborate with other water startups and finetune our strategy to meet our clients’ needs makes us optimistic about our long-term success and impact.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FTD solutions was selected by Imagine H2O, the global water technology innovation hub, to participate in its 2024 Accelerator cohort, setting the stage for a transformation in industrial water management. Preliminary deployment of FTD’s Facility Management Application, Ultrapure Water Capacity Application, and Water Management Application have overhauled how global industrial sites manage their water and energy consumption.
— Slava Libman, CEO of FTD solutions
FTD’s early adopters have seen results such as:
• Nine billion gallons of water conserved
• $11 million of avoided capital expenses
• A 125% increase in recycled water usage
• $60 million in annual operational savings
“FTD solutions’ software products and in-house expertise organize data to deliver industrial sites a company-wide roadmap to transform their water, energy, and chemical use,” says Slava Libman, CEO of FTD solutions. “They empower industries with the tools they need to meet ESG goals and customer expectations.”
Imagine H2O’s zero-equity accelerator program saw its largest application pool yet in 2024, with nearly 400 applicants. Seventy-five judges representing consulting engineering firms, technology providers, water utilities, and others ultimately chose ten startups to participate in this cohort. Over the next year, Imagine H2O will connect FTD solutions and fellow cohort members to a network of mentors, Accelerator alumni, and investors. They will receive virtual training sessions from industry leaders and personalized startup support. They’ll also gain access to over 80 innovative technology adopters to pilot their solutions on a commercial scale.
FTD solutions' participation in the Imagine H2O Accelerator program signifies a considerable milestone in the company's journey. It validates the effectiveness and potential of its solutions, while providing access to an extensive network of investors, mentors, and industry experts. Through this program, FTD solutions is well-positioned to take its facility management offerings to new heights and solidify its position as a key player in the industry.
“FTD solutions is thrilled about being chosen for Imagine H2O’s 2024 Accelerator program,” says Libman. “The opportunity to collaborate with other water startups and finetune our strategy to meet our clients’ needs makes us optimistic about our long-term success and impact.”
Discover more about how FTD solutions is defining industrial sustainability on their website, www.ftdsolutions.net.
About FTD solutions
FTD solutions is focused on environmental sustainability performance for industrial facilities through the deployment of software, expertise, and connections. It leverages deep knowledge of water and facilities, award-winning propriety software, and a legacy of bringing together industry partners to create new industry standards to provide maximum value to its clients. From diagnosing issues and defining specific solutions, to connecting industrial facility owners with the right solutions, FTD solutions eliminates inefficiencies, enhances manufacturing facility operations, and empowers environmental sustainability. Learn more about reducing CAPEX with FTD solutions at https://www.ftdsolutions.net/.
