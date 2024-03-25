The N50 Project Welcomes 200th Partner to Groundbreaking Digital Program
International Initiative Reaffirms Target of Reaching 1 Billion People with Digital Solutions
This milestone is a testament to the power of collective action and the shared commitment towards building a more sustainable future...expanding innovation and driving meaningful change at scale.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The N50 Project, a global initiative dedicated to projects that enable digital solutions for marginalized communities, has confirmed a major milestone today with the addition of the program’s 200th partner organization. The breakthrough marks a pivotal moment as the N50 partners collaborate to deliver health, education, security, and other UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Launched in 2022 by Geeks Without Frontiers, the N50 vision of uniting diverse stakeholders to address pressing challenges facing digital participation for the next 50% of the world’s population has rapidly gained traction. Using an inclusive approach and commitment to catalyzing positive change, the N50 Project has attracted a digital ecosystem of commercial, academic, governmental and nonprofit organizations that are passionate about driving scalable projects.
The diversity of the N50 partners underscores the universal recognition of the urgency to address digital inclusion, access, technology and infrastructure for Education, Health, Community Resilience, Biodiversity, Gender, Workforce Development and Indigenous projects. From leading corporations to grassroots organizations, N50 partners bring unique expertise, resources, and perspectives to the table, enriching a collaborative ecosystem generating a growing pipeline of more than 50 projects.
"We are thrilled to welcome our 200th partner to the N50 Project family," said Kevin Schwartz, Executive Director of the N50 Project. "This milestone is a testament to the power of collective action and the shared commitment towards building a more sustainable future. With each new partner, we expand our capacity to innovate, collaborate, and drive meaningful change at scale."
Partners joining the N50 Project gain access to a dynamic network of like-minded individuals and organizations, collaborative opportunities and projects, cutting-edge research, and resources aimed at accelerating progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
As the N50 continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower partners to co-create innovative solutions, leverage emerging technologies, and pioneer new models for sustainable development. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of its diverse partners, the N50 aims to drive systemic change and create a lasting impact on a global scale.
The N50 Project invites organizations and individuals passionate about sustainability to join the growing community and be part of the journey towards a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable world.
For more information about the N50 Project and partnership opportunities, please visit www.n50project.org.
About the N50 Project
N50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 partners' primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live 'Digital Participation' projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. Your organization can make a difference! Submit a compelling project or a compelling solution and join us to help communities that are currently stranded on the edge of networks! www.n50project.org/join
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, Geeks’ mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected. For more information, please visit www.geekswf.org or on X @GeeksWF.
