Artist, Vania Soto, Featured in Trudy Jacobson' Web Series, "Great American Women"!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vania Soto is an artist who found her passion in a restaurant in Tennessee before opening the Monarca Art Gallery in West Bottoms district of Kansas City, Missouri.
From an early age, Vania had a strong business sense, selling her first pieces of art to the owner of a restaurant she dined at with her family. “Being from Mexico, I didn’t like how the art portrayed the stereotypes, and I never appreciated that. I didn’t want people to see that and think that’s how my dad is.” After she told her mother about her feelings, she offered her own artwork as a way to replace the stereotypical and offending pieces. The restaurant owner purchased all of the samples Vania brought in. After that, she knew she needed to chase her passion as an artist.
For more information on her art galley, visit https://monarcaartspace.com/
Trudy Jacobson is proud to present Great American Women, a web series dedicated to showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs. These women are leaders in their field, and their stories will motivate and encourage other women to pursue their own dreams.
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
Trudy knows how important it is to be proud of you accomplishments and to keep going even when things become difficult.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
Allison Pagliughi
From an early age, Vania had a strong business sense, selling her first pieces of art to the owner of a restaurant she dined at with her family. “Being from Mexico, I didn’t like how the art portrayed the stereotypes, and I never appreciated that. I didn’t want people to see that and think that’s how my dad is.” After she told her mother about her feelings, she offered her own artwork as a way to replace the stereotypical and offending pieces. The restaurant owner purchased all of the samples Vania brought in. After that, she knew she needed to chase her passion as an artist.
For more information on her art galley, visit https://monarcaartspace.com/
Trudy Jacobson is proud to present Great American Women, a web series dedicated to showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs. These women are leaders in their field, and their stories will motivate and encourage other women to pursue their own dreams.
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
Trudy knows how important it is to be proud of you accomplishments and to keep going even when things become difficult.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
Allison Pagliughi
The Silent Partner Marketing
+1 860-716-9457
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube