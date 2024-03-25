VNDirect securities system breached, recovery efforts underway

VIETNAM, March 25 - HÀ NỘI — VNDirect Securities Company has reported a system breach that occurred on Sunday, March 24, 2024, starting at 10am.

In a recent announcement on their website, VNDirect said: "VNDirect's system was subjected to a breach from 10am on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Our Technology Team has successfully resolved the issue and is currently in the process of reconnecting to resume timely transactions. However, the recovery process is expected to take some time, and we will continue to provide updates to our valued customers."

On the evening of March 24, the company's Facebook page also notified users of the ongoing system issue and assured them that VNDirect was working diligently to address and restore services as quickly as possible.

As of 8am on March 25, the securities company's system remains inaccessible.

VNDirect previously experienced a similar incident in April 2022 when investors faced difficulties accessing the company's website and price board on both PCs and mobile devices due to the unusual reason of an expired domain name.

VNDirect holds the third-largest market share on the stock exchange at 7.01 per cent, trailing behind VPS Securities JSC and SSI Securities Corporation with market shares of 19.06 per cent and 10.44 per cent, respectively.

For the year 2023, VNDirect recorded operating revenue of VNĐ6.56 trillion, representing a 6 per cent decrease compared to 2022. However, pre-tax profit showed a significant increase of 44 per cent compared to the previous year to reach VNĐ2.48 trillion. Net profit reached VNĐ2 trillion, marking a 48 per cent increase compared to 2022. — VNS