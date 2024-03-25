Over 500 firms to take part in Smart City Asia expo, forum

VIETNAM, March 25 -

HCM CITY ­— The 2024 Smart City Asia International Expo and Forum will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from April 17 to 19.

It is expected to have 800 booths set up by more than 500 businesses from various countries and territories to showcase advanced technologies and solutions for smart cities, smart homes, smart buildings, smart lighting, closed-circuit television, semiconductor technologies, smart payment methods, green technologies in smart manufacturing, and robots.

There will be national pavilions from South Korea, India, Finland, China, and Russia.

Major Vietnamese telecommunications and technology corporations such as Viettel, VNPT, Mobifone, and FPT will take part.

An international forum and seminars will be held during the event on topics such as smart city development strategy with a green and sustainable development orientation, smart city solutions towards a safer society and smarter life and AIoT applications in smart cities for green development.

There will also be a business matching programme, meetings with city leaders and tours to the city’s new-style smart urban areas.

Smart City Asia aims to create a premise to promote public-private partnerships for building smart cities, thereby taking advantage of and effectively exploiting social resources to solve challenges of modern urbanisation through digital technology platforms, according to the organisers.

It will also serve as a forum for management agencies and Vietnamese and foreign experts to meet and share orientations, strategies, solutions, and practical management tools for smart city development, and offer businesses a good opportunity to introduce their technologies and seek potential business partners, they added.

Organised by Exporum Co Ltd, Việt Nam Automation Association, the Việt Nam Digital Communications Association, HCM City Computer Association, and the Việt Nam Institute of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Smart City Asia is expected to attract over 16,000 local and foreign visitors, including officials from ministries, other government agencies and provinces and cities, and executives from local and foreign firms.

Smart City Asia 2024 will be held concurrently with the 2024 Vietnam International LED/OLED & Digital Signage Show (Ledtec Asia) at the same venue.

Ledtec Asia will have over 400 booths set up by leading businesses in LED/OLED lighting technology and equipment.

They will introduce the latest lighting technologies, digital advertising signage, display solutions, smart devices, and electronic chips for smart lighting and energy saving. — VNS