Shelly Legler Featured in the "Great American Women" web series by Trudy Jacobson
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelly Legler is a Kansas City-based mother and artist who began working as a model before transitioning to the other side of the lens.
Shelly not only runs her own business, but co-owns an additional fine art and jewelry business with her son. “I see beauty in all different forms,” she says, and that she does.
When she looks at life, she faces it fiercely and head-on. “I’m not afraid of dying,” says Shelly, “I’m afraid of dying without having shown the world who I really am.”
Shelly was unafraid to leave the career she knew best to follow her dreams. She is truly an inspiring woman that is a beacon of hope for all who are struggling.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
If you or someone you know would like to be considered for an upcoming episode of Great American Women, please visit her website.
Allison Pagliughi
Shelly not only runs her own business, but co-owns an additional fine art and jewelry business with her son. “I see beauty in all different forms,” she says, and that she does.
When she looks at life, she faces it fiercely and head-on. “I’m not afraid of dying,” says Shelly, “I’m afraid of dying without having shown the world who I really am.”
Shelly was unafraid to leave the career she knew best to follow her dreams. She is truly an inspiring woman that is a beacon of hope for all who are struggling.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
If you or someone you know would like to be considered for an upcoming episode of Great American Women, please visit her website.
Allison Pagliughi
The Silent Partner Marketing
+1 860-716-9457
email us here