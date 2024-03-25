95% of Successful Sales Teams Closely Adhere to Sales Process According to New Data from The Brooks Group
B2B sales training and development company reveals correlation between sales process adherence and ability to reach revenue goals
Our data show it’s not enough to have a sales process; you’ve got to stick with it. Adhering to a process correlates with higher performance. These teams are prepared for any selling situation.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brooks Group, a leading sales training and development company, announced new research on B2B seller capabilities in partnership with Sales Performance Research Center, a sales effectiveness research group. The 2024 Sales Leader Trend Report: Best Practices of High-Performing Sales Teams identifies six B2B sales strategies that set successful sales teams apart from underperforming ones.
— Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group
“Our data from successful sales teams show that it’s not enough to have a sales process; you’ve got to stick with it. Adhering to a clearly defined process and continuous training around essential selling skills correlates with higher performance,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “These teams are capable, confident, and prepared for any selling situation.”
The Brooks Group surveyed 155 B2B sales leaders across multiple industries at organizations with revenue greater than $50M. The survey was designed to identify trends in B2B seller capabilities and sales leader priorities for 2024.
To understand what the best players do differently, findings were grouped into behaviors of “successful” teams (those that met or exceeded their previous year’s revenue goal) and “underperforming” teams (those that were below their revenue goal).
Successful teams adhere to their sales process:
95% of successful teams closely adhere to their sales process, but only 69% of underperforming teams do so.
83% of teams that rarely follow the sales process were behind goal last year.
Successful teams integrate their sales process into their customer relationship management (CRM) platform:
62% of successful teams integrate the sales process into their CRM, while only 40% of underperforming teams do.
CRM integration drives sales process adherence:
89% of teams that have integrated their sales process into their CRM follow their sales process all or most of the time.
In addition to sales process findings, the report provides detailed analysis of sales skills and tactics, and hiring, onboarding, and training approaches of successful B2B sales teams. To view the complete research report or learn more about how to improve sales process adherence, visit https://brooksgroup.com/.
About The Brooks Group
Unlocking the potential of sales teams for over 45 years. The Brooks Group is a leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of ROI-drive sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com.
About Sales Performance Research Center
The Sales Performance Research Center helps sales organizations make informed decisions on sales strategy, sales talent management, sales training, and more.
Larissa DiStefano
The Brooks Group
+1 713-898-0607
ldistefano@thebrooksgroup.com
