Dymax will Exhibit Light-Cure Solutions for Today’s Electronics at IPC APEX 2024
On Display: UV/LED Curable Materials & Equipment Designed for PCB Electronics and Battery ApplicationsTORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at the IPC APEX EXPO 2024 in Anaheim, CA, April 9-11. The booth will feature high-tech products for advanced circuit protection, board-level electronics assembly, and battery module applications.
Conformal coatings, adhesives, encapsulants, maskants, potting materials, gasket/sealing materials and dispensing and light-cure systems will be highlighted in booth 3100. Dymax manufactures eco-friendly formulations with low shrinkage, low outgassing, low ionic content, and secondary cure technology for shadow areas. RoHS-compliant UV/LED light-cure materials and equipment offer companies in the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and automotive industries greener, sustainable assembly solutions.
Visitors to the booth will see an EV battery shell model and the component areas where Dymax products are used. Design engineers will be particularly interested in light-curing demonstrations of 7501-T-UR-SC protective coating for plastic and metal and 9-7001 fluorescing maskant. Printed circuit boards with 9483 and 9771 conformal coatings applied to them and multipurpose PCBs showing encapsulants, potting, and masking materials will be available for viewing and discussion. The BlueWave® AX-550 LED light-curing system, which offers high-intensity flood curing in a large 5” x 5” area and an all-in-one design, will also be on display.
Customers are encouraged to visit the booth to speak with Dymax technical experts about their electronic applications, projects, and manufacturing challenges.
Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.
