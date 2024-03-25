OKW's Compact Portable Instrument Enclosures Now With Sloping Front

OKW’s MOTEC desktop/portable electronic instrument enclosures are now available with a sloping front for more ergonomic viewing and operation.

MOTEC enclosures are perfect for table-top and portable test and measurement electronics
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA , USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOTEC enclosures are ideal for measurement and control, feedback control, peripheral devices and interfaces, switchboxes, modems, laboratory equipment, medical and wellness electronics.

These stylish compact enclosures are now available with a sloping plastic control panel (accessory) that is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. The alternative is a flat aluminum front/rear panel (accessory).

Robust clip-together assembly saves time when fitting the electronics. For security, a screwdriver is required to open the housings. Inside, there are screw pillars for PCBs, and also guide grooves for PCBs or vertical partitions. The enclosures are supplied with four self-adhesive non-slip feet.

These off-white (RAL 9002) ABS (UL 94 HB) housings are available in three plan sizes (S, M, L) and a choice of height configurations. This creates a range of nine sizes from 6.10″ x 4.13″ x 1.57″ to 9.25″ x 6.50″ x 4.33″. Two sizes (M 8.07″ x 5.51″ x 2.95″ and L 9.25″ x 6.50″ x 3.35″) are available with or without an adjustable bail arm that doubles as a desk stand.

Accessories include sloping plastic control panels, matt anodized flat aluminum front/rear panels, and self-tapping screws for mounting PCBs.

OKW can supply MOTEC fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EM shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

