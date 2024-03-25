Consumer Products International Appoints Ronald Kruger as Director of Business Affairs
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a leader in brand development and product marketing within the United States, is excited to announce the appointment of Ronald "Ronnie" Kruger as the new Director of Business Affairs. With over 15 years of experience as a CEO and a distinguished career that spans various industries, Kruger brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the CPI team.
Ronnie's career is marked by visionary leadership and an unparalleled ability to drive profitability and operational efficiency across a wide range of sectors, including extensive work in Africa with startups and ongoing ventures. His background in people management and human resources has solidified his reputation as a communicator capable of inspiring teams and fostering long-term relationships with both customers and stakeholders.
In his role at CPI, Kruger will be responsible for overseeing business operations, strategic planning, and the expansion of CPI's reach both domestically and internationally. His proven track record in managing successful turn-around ventures and negotiating major contracts will be invaluable as CPI continues to grow its footprint in the competitive consumer products market.
Ronnie Kruger expressed his enthusiasm about joining CPI, saying, "I am thrilled to be a part of the CPI family and to contribute to its distinguished legacy of success. My passion for creating meaningful customer connections and driving operational excellence aligns perfectly with CPI's mission. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help CPI continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.”
Mitch Gould, founder of CPI and a renowned figure in the retail distribution and manufacturing sectors, commented on Kruger's appointment, "Ronnie is a dynamic and driven executive whose vast experience and leadership qualities make him an excellent fit for CPI. His track record of visionary leadership and his ability to navigate complex business landscapes are exactly what CPI needs as we move into the next phase of our expansion. I am confident that Ronnie will bring a fresh perspective and valuable insights to our team.”
For more information about Consumer Products International, please visit consumerproductsintl.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
InDistribution Media
+1 5615440719
email us here