Fostering Regional Integration and Energy Security
4 Energy Ministers from Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, and hosts Mozambique Join the 10th MMEC 2024MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cementing its status as arguably the most unique convergence of key decision makers in the mining and energy sectors in the country, the 10th Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (MMEC) is set to host regional ministers for a high level roundtable discussing this year’s theme, “Partnerships for Prosperity: Unlocking Mozambique’s Resources to Advance National & Regional Economic Growth.” Held under the distinguished High Patronage of His Excellency Felipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique who officially opened the 2023 edition, MMEC will run from 2 to 3 May 2024 at the prestigious Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre in Maputo with four regional government Ministers so far already confirmed to speak.
Delegates can expect to hear exclusive insights on regional cooperation prospects from Hon. Lefoko Moagi, Minister of Minerals and Energy of Botswana, Hon. Nqosa Mahao, Minister of Energy of Lesotho, Hon. Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy of Malawi and host Minister Hon. Carlos J. Zacarias the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique. More high level regional representatives are expected to confirm their participation in the coming weeks.
This celebratory 10th edition of MMEC will be a world class event toasting to more than a decade of success as a pivotal convening platform helping to drive Mozambique's illustrious achievements in utilising its natural resources for sustainable development. Notable top level leaders representing international organisations so far confirmed to attend include H.E. Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) who will be joined by an esteemed cohort of diplomats, provincial governors, corporate executives, public sector heads, investors and civic society leaders from both within Mozambique and across the globe. Eminent expert speakers and global thought leaders will share rich insights and lessons with delegates while providing a stimulating context for a plethora of commercially relevant networking connections and exchanges.
Mozambique is a natural choice for convening such a high-level conversation on energy security and regional integration owing to its role as an energy hub for Southern Africa and an emerging key player in global energy markets. As the country’s largest and longest running premier industry event, MMEC is proud to host such a crucial dialogue and with heightened concerns around security of supply for both natural gas and electricity owing to the El Nino induced drought, delegates will be keen to hear how Mozambique will cooperate with its regional partners to meet critically urgent energy demand.
Reflecting the importance of MMEC as a pivotal industry platform, the event has already confirmed world leading and local champion companies as sponsors.
Joining the event as a proud Platinum sponsor is Africa’s largest privately-owned integrated energy company, Aiteo. Others include Gold sponsors ExxonMobil and Mozambique LNG, operated by TotalEnergies. Silver Sponsors are ABSA Bank Mozambique, Rompco and Vivo Energy Moçambique with bronze sponsor GL Africa Energy and Associate Sponsors Puma Energy and Vulcan.
The event enjoys strong support from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of the Republic of Mozambique and the national oil company, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) with key institutional partners Electricity of Mozambique (EDM), National Petroleum Institute (INP), Energy Fund (FUNAE) and the Agency for Promotion of Investment and Exports (APIEX). Association partners collaborating with this year’s edition include AmCham Mozambique, the Mining Geological Association of Mozambique (AGMM), the Chamber of Mines of Mozambique (CMM), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of France and Mozambique (CCIFM), Gas Infrastructure Europe and Lusophone Renewable Energy Association (ALER).
This exciting commemorative edition will enjoy as one of its exceptional highlights, a glamourous Gala Dinner and Awards Night paying special tribute to some of Mozambique's most distinguished individuals, companies and organisations in the mining and energy sectors. Other new exciting features this year include a pre-conference workshop on Local Content, an SME Pavilion coordinated in partnership with representative associations and an Ambassador Program showcasing students that have participated in the organisation of past MMEC editions who have successfully moved on to work in the mining and energy sectors.
In addition to regional government Ministers, some of the keynote speakers so far confirmed include Estevão PALE, Chairman, ENH; Rafik AMARA, Senior Gas Market Analyst, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF); Ibrahim SHADDAD, Director General, African Minerals and Geosciences Centre; Rudêncio MORAIS, Vice President for Exploration and Production, ENH; Felisbela CUNHETE, Member – Board of Directors, Mozambique Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE); Victor MAPANI, Managing Director, ZESCO Limited; Brian MUSHIMBA, CEO – Power, GL Africa Energy Limited; Cláudio Francisco António DAMBE, Director of Electrification and Projects, EDM; Danilo CORREIA, General Manager, Puma Energy Mozambique; Boyana ACHOVSKI, Secretary General, Gas Infrastructure Europe; Motlokwe SEBAKE, General Manager for Commercial and Customer Affairs, ROMPCO; Tiago ALMEIDA, Senior Investment Officer, International Finance Corporation; Kudakwashe NDHLUKULA, Executive Director, SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE); Abdul NAFIO, Executive Director-Project Development and Engineering, ENH; Jacob FLEWELLING, Africa Investment Advisor, U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC); Pascoal MOCUMBI, Executive Director - Commercial and New Business, ENH and Senior Representatives from INP, ExxonMobil, Vivo Energy and Absa Bank Mozambique.
For more information about the conference, including registration details and the full agenda, please visit https://mmec-moz.com/ .
