Digiarty 2024 Easter Party: 67% Off VideoProc Converter AI 6.4 and Easter Lucky Eggs Draw

2024 Easter Offer - VideoProc Converter AI

Digiarty's 2024 Easter Party is now live, featuring a 67% discount on the newly updated VideoProc Converter AI 6.4, alongside an Easter Lucky Eggs Draw.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, Inc., a leading multimedia software provider company, announces the commencement of its 2024 Easter Party online, featuring an unbeatable 67% discount on the newly updated VideoProc Converter AI 6.4. Moreover, the Easter celebration includes the exciting Easter Lucky Eggs lucky draw, where participants stand a chance to win valuable prizes, including premium multimedia software.

VideoProc Converter AI stands as an all-in-one video solution that caters to diverse multimedia needs, boasting an array of features such as an AI video/image enhancer, video/DVD/audio converter, quick-edit toolbox, compressor, downloader, and recorder. Its Level-3 Hardware Acceleration ensures lightning-fast video encoding and processing, making it the go-to choice for both home users and professionals.

The recent release of version 6.4, introduced on March 19, further solidifies VideoProc's reputation for excellence. Among the notable enhancements is the addition of an Audio Recording feature, which allows users to record the sound or voice from the system or microphone. “For example, you can record internet audio on Windows 10 or Windows 11, record your voice, capture voice calls, and save the audio recordings as M4A files. Customization options in Settings allow you to designate the desktop audio device, and microphone input, and adjust audio levels before recording,” says Cecilia Hwung, the marketing manager of Digiarty Software who knows users’ specific needs well. There are more improvements and bug fixes in the new version.

Cecilia Hwung continues, “With VideoProc Converter AI 6.4, you can unlock new dimensions of AI-powered features to capture your Easter memories, for instance, enhance your family’s Easter outing footage with Super Resolution, fix the kids’ egg hunting videos with Stabilization, or create a heartwarming slow-motion video of the moment you find the golden egg with Frame Interpolation.”

The company also reveals ongoing advancement, namely, the training of a new AI model for the Super Resolution feature, promising unprecedented performance and detail in AI video/image upscaling and enhancement.

In the spirit of Easter generosity, Digiarty presents the Easter Lucky Eggs lucky draw, where each participant gets three chances to win exciting prizes, including:

• $5 Coupon: Save even more on Easter Bundle Price.

• 90-Day Full License: Enjoy all features of VideoProc Converter AI.

• Free Software: Win premium software like XenArmor Password Recovery, Vovsoft Text to MP3 Converter, and more.

For more information and to participate in the Easter festivities, visit the event page at: https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/easter-party.htm

To learn more about VideoProc Converter AI, please visit https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to AI video/image enhancement, video/audio/DVD converting, editing, compressing, downloading, recording, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/

