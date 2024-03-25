Industry Veterans Launch Lunacy Games
Crazy Times Demand Crazy Ideas
Lunacy Games is dedicated to changing how companies treat their employees. We're creating a studio based on trust and respect where our people and our players are the top priority"SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 -- Lunacy Games is excited to announce the establishment of their remote-first, independent game developer headquartered in Washington. The studio is led by Bill Roper, an award-winning game industry veteran best known for his work on the Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Disney Infinity franchises.
Lunacy Games places an emphasis on building cooperative games focused on bringing friends together, embracing player creativity, and encouraging long form play in emergent and dynamic environments. They are currently developing an ambitious game built in Unreal Engine 5 and set in an original universe.
“In my 30 years in the games industry, there’s never been a better time to start a game studio,” said Bill Roper, CEO and co-founder of Lunacy Games. “The talent available is unprecedented and our intention is to build an amazing place for us to make games. Personally, this is a chance to focus on building deep, meaningful worlds that resonate with everyone, everywhere and make groundbreaking games like we did back in the early Blizzard days.”
“Lunacy Games is dedicated to changing how companies treat their employees. We’re creating a studio based on trust and respect where our people and our players are the top priority,” stated Roper. “For example, we practice radical transparency with our people. Executives share every aspect of what we’re doing and how we’re getting there with everyone in the company.”
About Lunacy Games
Lunacy Games is an independent game development studio. The studio crafts cooperative games focused on bringing friends together, encouraging player creativity, and embracing emergent play in dynamic environments. A remote-first studio, Lunacy Games is led by Bill Roper, an award-winning game industry veteran best known for his work on the Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Disney Infinity franchises. The studio is co-founded by several other long-time industry veterans with deep experience in the MMO, RPG, FPS and Action genres.
