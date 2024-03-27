Bill Roper Opens a New Hellgate
HanbitSoft and Lunacy Games Sign Global Licensing Agreement
I’ve always felt I had unfinished business with the Hellgate IP, which is why our codename for the project is Hellgate: Redemption.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Lunacy Games announced the signing of a licensing agreement with HanbitSoft (https://www.hanbitsoft.com/) to create a new AAA PC/Console game based within the Hellgate: London franchise. Codenamed Hellgate: Redemption, the new game will be set in an as-of-yet undisclosed part of the alternate-history, demon-apocalypse world.
“I’ve dreamed of returning to the franchise we created back in 2007 for many, many years,” said Bill Roper, CEO and co-founder of Lunacy Games. “I’ve always felt I had unfinished business with the Hellgate IP, which is why our codename for the project is Hellgate: Redemption.”
Hellgate: London is an influential game that was ahead of its time in numerous ways. It pioneered the Looter Shooter genre, featuring randomly generated levels that demanded a proprietary 3D engine with real-time lighting support, and employed a business model that was unique at the time, now widely recognized as a Battle Pass. That era of gaming even required the formation of a second company to build and operate the online portion of Hellgate: London.
“By using Unreal Engine 5, cloud-based game servers, as many off-the-shelf solutions as possible, and great co-development partnerships, we’re putting every development dollar toward gameplay and innovation,” explains Roper. “We’re keeping core gameplay and lore elements of Hellgate: London in our current design, but our intent is to build an exciting new experience that takes advantage of the numerous advances the industry has seen over the past 17 years since the original game launched.”
About Lunacy Games
Lunacy Games is an independent game development studio. The studio crafts cooperative games focused on bringing friends together, encouraging player creativity, and embracing emergent play in dynamic environments. A remote-first studio, Lunacy Games is led by Bill Roper, an award-winning game industry veteran best known for his work on the Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Disney Infinity franchises. The studio is co-founded by several other long-time industry veterans with deep experience in the MMO, RPG, FPS and Action genres.
About HanbitSoft Inc.
HanbitSoft Inc. is a well-established gaming and publishing company that represents the Korean game industry, providing various genres of beloved PC online and mobile games.
